CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Experience, the innovative edtech company based in Cambridge, Mass., today announced that it will offer its Essentials program free of charge to schools, businesses and individuals across the U.S. throughout the month of April. By offering access to the self-paced, online program, Money Experience hopes to help address some of the financial uncertainties that have been brought into sharp focus.
For many young people and working adults, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a shift in priorities and creating a sense of financial uncertainty that they may not have experienced before. While Money Experience has been working over the last several years to improve the dismal state of financial education in the U.S. by developing engaging, relevant programs for young people, the current global economic shock is generating an increased sense of urgency across all regions and demographics.
"We know that people are feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about their futures, so we wanted to offer some perspective, especially to Gen Z and millennials, in an engaging, fun, approachable, and personalized way," said Jeet Singh, founder and CEO at Money Experience. "Additionally, we are also seeing rapidly growing demand for at-home activities and learning materials from schools, parents, and even state governments, and we hope that our platform can be a small part of the solution."
The Essentials program puts users in the driver's seat towards a financially stable future by blending classroom-based curriculum, software simulation and storytelling to walk them through the arc of life's different moments. It includes a variety of life choices – everything from education, jobs, retirement, family and lifestyle – and allows them to explore how each decision they make can impact not only their long-term financial health, but also their near- and long-term lifestyle goals.
Click here for more information and to request free access to Money Experience during the month of April.
About Money Experience
Money Experience is an educational technology company addressing the need for personal finance education among young people and adults. Money Experience is headquartered at One Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://www.moneyexperience.com/
Media contact:
Caitlin Snider for Money Experience
caitlin@hollywoodagency.com
781-749-0077 x14