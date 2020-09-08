MongoDB_Logo.jpg
By MongoDB, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and its Vice President of Finance and Business Operations, Serge Tanjga, will present at Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference.

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/Event/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB
 MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 20,200 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 125 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations
 Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations
 Ben Wolfson/Tom McMahon
MongoDB
communications@mongodb.com

