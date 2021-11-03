TYSONS, Va., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monkton, Inc., a pioneer and market leader for secure mobile apps, edge computing, and native cloud engineering, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent No. 11146402, for hardware based Zero Trust security, further strengthening the company's intellectual property position and coverage for the company to enable Zero Trust of IoT, mobile, and edge computing devices.
The 11146402 patent, titled "Non-repudiation method and system," authenticates and authorizes devices to talk to one another through a secure hardware backed root of trust. Monkton is calling the implementation of this patent "Monkton Anchorage."
"Imagine your security-focused organization needs to prove that data coming from an IoT sensor or mobile device is actually coming from that specific device. This is what our patent does—immutable proof that a device is who it claims to be at a hardware level. This patent demonstrates our commitment to developing secure communication paths for everything from industrial IoT sensors to the war fighter in disconnected, edge-based environments. It enables non-repudiation of IoT, mobile, and edge computing devices which is now analogous to Zero Trust," said Harold Smith, III, Chief Executive Officer of Monkton, Inc. "We are elated about the future of cryptography on hardened devices, particularly for Industrial IoT, as well as IoT in regulated, secure environments—especially now with President Biden's executive order on cybersecurity."
The 11146402 patent, invented by Harold Smith III and Stephen Thompson of Monkton, creates a hardware root of trust that can uniquely identify any device in an immutable manner. Be it IoT, mobile, or an edge computing device, it can be asked to prove it is who it claims to be through cryptography.
"We are really excited to put this to use," commented Stephen Thompson, CTO of Monkton. Continuing, "Zero Trust is becoming a huge talking point for security—with Anchorage, we can offer attestation beyond what anyone ever thought. Imagine having a cloud-based edge computing device that could cryptographically prove it is who it claims to be while processing and collecting data. You now, through hardware-based cryptography, have absolute proof data is coming from a particular device… it changes the game for security of IoT and mobile devices entirely."
