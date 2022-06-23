Monkton releases a secure mobile app, Balanced, developed in conjunction with the United States Air Force Special Operations Command to assist United States Air Force Load Masters in securely loading aircraft
TYSONS, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monkton, the market leader for secure, NIAP Compliant mobile apps, pleased to announce the deployment of a secure mobile app, Balanced, developed in conjunction with the United States Air Force Special Operations Command using Monkton's MATTER IDIQ to perform weight and balance calculations. This development effort leverages a first cloud native implementation of the Department of Defense DevSecOps Playbook Reference Architecture for mobility.
"This application build out and deployment effort continues to strengthen Monkton's expertise of creating mobile apps that adhere to NSA's NIAP criteria. We are very excited to use our work with Amazon's GitOps to implement the DevSecOps Playbook Reference Architecture for mobile, an industry first," remarked Harold Smith III, CEO and Co-founder of Monkton. Continuing, "A lot of work has gone into the DoD designing the Reference Architecture from the DoD CIO's office, and we leveraged AWS to commoditize the pricing of the Reference Architecture as an implementation."
The app, called "Balanced," enables load masters within the Department of Defense to calculate how to load aircraft payload leveraging the Apple iPad with a few quick taps on the screen.
The implementation of the Department of Defense DevSecOps Playbook Reference Architecture leverages Amazon's series of Platform as a Service "GitOps" that are fully managed DevSecOps services.
"In the end, code is code and should be able to run through any pipeline," said Chris Hughes, co-founder of Aquia commenting on the Department of Defense DevSecOps Playbook Reference Architecture implementation. Continuing, "It is exciting to see the Reference Architecture be implemented in a cloud native fashion. The fact that Monkton won't have to manage infrastructure means they'll be focused on producing capability."
Balanced is available via the Apple App Store. In 2020, Monkton was awarded a $500m Phase 3 SBIR IDIQ to deliver secure edge solutions to the Department of Defense.
Media Contact
Alana Wilbur, Monkton, Inc., 1 703-226-9035, alana@monkton.io
SOURCE Monkton, Inc.