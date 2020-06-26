HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackers have been taking advantage of increased online activity during the COVID-19 global pandemic, specifically with increased ransomware attacks. These ransomware attacks are up a staggering 300% during the pandemic. Cybercriminals have hijacked not only sensitive files and data but also business networks, making remote access impossible for vital employees.
Victims SHOULD NOT pay the ransom though no matter how needed or sensitive the information or systems are. There is no way to ensure that the hackers will give back control of your systems and even if they do, there is no insurance that it will not happen again. In fact, businesses that have been the target of ransomware attacks are more susceptible to another attack if the problem is not dealt with correctly.
The best way to get control of your network and files back is to work with a ransomware removal specialist like MonsterCloud. Comprehensive cybersecurity and ransomware protection are crucial during the pandemic. MonsterCloud not only fights ransomware during the pandemic but also helps companies take steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.
MosterCloud's specialty services include:
- Ransomware Attack Recovery Services - If you or your company has fallen victim to a ransomware attack, MonsterCloud has a 3-step plan to remedy the situation:
- Fast ransomware removal - usually within 24 - 48 hours.
- File recovery and restoration - your files are recovered or there is no charge
- Digital Forensics - gather to get you back to legal and regulatory compliance
- Ransomware Attack Mitigation Services - You hope a cyberattack never hits you or your business but if it does, it pays to be ready. MonsterCloud helps put a plan in place to deal with attacks including IT security incident response plans, digital forensics readiness plans, and cybersecurity & risk mitigation plans
- Ransomware Attack Protection Services - Protect and harden your IT from ransomware and all cyberattacks. Let MonsterCloud assist you with IT security & monitoring, backup & disaster recovery, cybersecurity policy development, and penetration testing.
Many grateful businesses have expressed their gratitude by leaving MonsterCloud a review. Check out the MonsterCloud reviews on trusted sites such as TrustPilot and Reviews.io.
About MonsterCloud: MonsterCloud is a leading authority on ransomware with some of the world's most renowned ransomware removal experts. Our core specialties include removing ransomware, restoring encrypted files, and preventing organizations from becoming ransomware victims. MonsterCloud's global ransomware response team is standing by and ready 24/7 to help organizations in need. Ransomware removal is guaranteed. Don't pay the criminals. Get ransomware professionals involved.
MonsterCloud
1119 S 21st Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
(844) 222-1221
Related Links
Related Video