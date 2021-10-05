BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rextooth is beyond excited to announce a new community building e-commerce website. Rextooth's new website design will allow customers to purchase and experience the graphic novels that thousands love. The new e-commerce site will also give customers the ability to order newly released graphic shorts, posters, and prints. Rextooth's new site, rextooth.com, also allows users to explore the world of Sue the T-Rex and other ancients. Science, and a touch of magic, fill Rextooth's pages with the wondrous stories of the legends who roamed the lands millions of years ago.
Rextooth's new e-commerce website, rextooth.com, will make enjoying the dino book content that Rextooth creates so much easier. For retail customers, order comics, posters, or prints and have them delivered in no time. Additionally, wholesaler accounts are more accessible than ever — Rextooth's wholesaler portal is now directly imbedded on the shop page.
Rextooth is also excited to announce "Rextooth Shorts." Browse Rextooth's stories from a mobile device or computer! With the help of some more modern technology Rextooth's email list is also better than ever. Get notified whenever Rextooth produces a new novel, shirt, or print. Think of Rextooth like the Amazon of educational & gorgeous handcrafted dinosaur novels.
Coming from quaint beginnings in the beautiful mountains of Bozeman Montana, Rextooth Studios is humbled to enter the national stage. Explore the life of favorite Dinosaurs in Rextooth's "shorts" on a website that is a journey in its own right.
Rextooth's website was designed and created by JTech Communications. Rextooth really needed a wholesale website that would serve the needs of customers nationwide and Rextooth was unable to achieve this with an out-of-the-box website solution. Rextooth is very pleased with the new site and would recommend JTech for anyone seeking to expand their website offerings in the future.
Please take a few moments to explore Rextooth's community based, e-commerce website for dino books, free stories, and artwork. Experience what it was like to be a reptilian giant from years past.
