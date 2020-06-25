SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MontaVista® Software, LLC,, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the availability of MontaVista's Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) 3.1 in Q3 of 2020. The CGX 3.1 release will include the baseline of components from Yocto 3.1, commercialized by MontaVista's Carrier-Grade build and test infrastructure.
The CGX 3.1 release is planned to contain the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel, with the Yocto 3.1 LTS build system and user-space applications, including features such as:
- Advanced security: Trusted Boot and Integrity Management solutions to mitigate the exposure of customer's products on the field
- Carrier-Grade Maintainability: Field-debugging, logging and tracing solutions to allow lower return rates and improved SW quality
- Linux Hard Real-time support: Very low-latency processing for latency intensive applications such as industrial control and advanced data processing
CGX 3.1 will also contain improvements supporting the Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) facilities. The distribution will be structured to support the customer CI/CD systems by allowing multi-tiered access to software artifacts at different stages of development. This allow customers significant improvements in achieved high-quality and time-to-market, since testing can be conducted at a much earlier stage in development cycle, and defects can be found and corrected at an earlier stage as well. MontaVista is also offering collaborative development services for customer-specific BSP development allowing customers to use MontaVista test harnesses and expertise to produce high-quality products based on the CGX distribution.
The MontaVista CGX 3.1 platform is targeted to be available in Q3 of 2020. The targeted initial set of platforms include x86 and ARM-based architectures with modern SoC support, as well as QEMU virtual models for application development and early prototyping.
Supporting Quotes:
"The Yocto project is a cornerstone of our standard product strategy, and it's an excellent opportunity to launch our 3.1 product based on the first Yocto LTS release. This combination further offers tremendous value for our customers through faster time-to-market and long term supportability," said Iisko Lappalainen, Director of Product Management at MontaVista, "Also thanks to the closer alignment with the Yocto project, we are proud to be able to launch our product merely a few months after Yocto 3.1 release"
MontaVista is inviting interested parties to contact MontaVista at sales@mvista.com and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information.
About MontaVista Software
MontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.
For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com
Media Contact:
MontaVista Software LLC | E: 242289@email4pr.com | T: +1 (669) 777-6841
*Linux® is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries. registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
MontaVista® is a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.