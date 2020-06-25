MontaVista Software, LLC, announces CGX 3.1, the latest edition of CGX distribution, based on the Yocto project 3.1 LTS version. The new product is targeting kernel support for Linux 5.4 LTS and has 10 years of standard lifecycle support with extended support options available. MontaVista is focusing efforts to work through the community OpenCGX project and align with the Yocto Project development model.