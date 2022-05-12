QueryStax team and technology will be fully integrated into Moonshot Brands
BOSTON and MIAMI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moonshot Brands, the global eCommerce brands aggregator, announced today that it has acquired female-founded software company QueryStax. QueryStax's software platform automates eCommerce data storage and reporting for Amazon sellers and agencies. QueryStax was founded by Louise Tanski in 2016 as an undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania when she discovered the need to automate the time-consuming task of data reporting faced by managers of brands selling on Amazon. At the time, her company managed Amazon accounts for brands.
"I initially designed the software to solve my own inefficiencies managing Amazon accounts and soon realized that it was a valuable solution with the potential to help all Amazon sellers. Through many meetings and collaborations with advisors at UPenn and beyond, I learned that there was a real market opportunity here that I wanted to pursue," said Louise Tanski, CEO and co-founder of QueryStax. "After launching our SaaS product in 2020, we participated in a MassChallenge founder program which helped us accelerate the growth of our company, including product, revenue, and team to help us get to this point. We are grateful to the entire community that surrounded us and continues to support our technology progress, talented team, and customers."
QueryStax makes it easy for Amazon sellers to fully automate all data storage and reporting tasks, saving account managers time and providing better insights into their sales and marketing efforts.
"The goal at Moonshot Brands is to acquire and scale eCommerce brands globally. We develop and integrate game-changing technology tools to accomplish this efficiently. QueryStax accelerates Moonshot's development by bringing together the best minds with the best technology," said Jesus E. Sotelo, Chief Investment Officer and co-founder of Moonshot Brands. "Louise and her team have a unique perspective of the space and technology that will advance the multi-billion-dollar eCommerce economy for Amazon sellers. This technology and team are proving to be a great fit for our mission and make our platform more efficient and effective for e-commerce founders."
Moonshot Brands will continue providing services to current QueryStax customers and immediately make the platform available to future customers.
About Moonshot Brands
Moonshot Brands is on a mission to buy, launch and grow the most loved e-commerce brands of the future. They partner with the most successful owner-operators of third-party marketplaces and direct-to-consumer brands. They help achieve their potential through growth capital, data, and expertise in operations, supply chain management, marketing, and international expansion. Learn more at moonshotbrands.com, @moonshotbrands on Twitter and, linkedin.com/company/moonshotbrands on LinkedIn.
About MassChallenge
MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, MassChallenge equips bold entrepreneurs to disrupt the status quo and to create meaningful change. Since launching in 2009, more than 3,000 startups have participated in a MassChallenge program and non-profit has awarded over $17M in equity-free cash and prizes to founders in their programs. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.
