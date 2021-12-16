WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, announces the hiring of Sherene Kelly as executive vice president. Kelly takes on this leadership role at Moore with more than a decade of experience in big data supporting the nonprofit industry.
Prior to joining Moore, Kelly served as executive vice president of sales and marketing at DonorBase, a cooperative database specializing in donor prospecting for acquisition, donor growth and direct mail and digital marketing efforts. Kelly supported clients through fully integrated campaigns utilizing a variety of channels, data and digital services to include Universal Scoring, Custom Response Model and Application Service Management (ASM). Kelly, a data-driven marketing innovator, has also held senior-level positions at Infogroup and Wiland.
"Sherene's experience as a sales and marketing leader specializing in donor and audience acquisitions perfectly aligns with Moore's mission to support clients by harnessing the power of data," said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore. "Sherene will be a great asset in providing insight and guidance to clients for data modeling to increase highly personalized fundraising efforts across media channels, helping our clients navigate and maximize their potential."
In her new role, Kelly will manage high-profile, enterprise agency clients by working across Moore to develop and deliver a cohesive cross-channel strategy to ensure client fundraising success and growth.
"Joining Moore allows me to work with some of the most respected nonprofits in the U.S. that have sophisticated programs that require complex solutions," said Kelly. "With SimioCloud products and AudienceFirst Media, Moore has the most high-level data modeling services designed just for nonprofits, and I look forward to helping clients further their success."
