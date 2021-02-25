HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, a leader in providing law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives with outstanding solutions for digital and legal business transformation, today announced the company has achieved DocuSign Platinum Partner status, the top tier of DocuSign's partner program. Morae earned the distinction after meeting DocuSign's highest standards of commitment, expertise, and service performance for the delivery of DocuSign CLM for contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions.
Morae regularly assists legal departments with a range of contract management needs, from strategic advisory, to technology and data migration, to resourcing and managed services. From intake, through negotiation, to administration and every step between, Morae has the legal and technology know-how clients require to plan and implement the right processes, technology, and resources needed to ensure efficient, cost-effective compliance and legal support for contracts.
"Our CLM implementation team at Morae is often called upon to assist with some of the largest, most complex IT environments in the world. But no matter the size of a project, we always focus on optimal results and what matters most for our clients," said Mary Jummati, Managing Director at Morae. "This includes delivery of measurable value by helping our clients to realize cost savings, shorter turnaround times, higher quality, and improved stakeholder satisfaction across their business and the contract lifecycle."
"Morae has been instrumental in the successful implementation and integration of DocuSign CLM at Genesys," said Jaime Borja, Global Leader, Legal Department Operations at Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. "Morae's knowledge, experience, professionalism, and dedication enabled our legal department and business to harness DocuSign CLM for optimal use of the solution's capabilities."
"Morae is honored to be recognized by DocuSign as an elite Platinum partner and we look forward to continuing to work closely in collaboration with DocuSign and our joint clients," said David Boswell, President, Digital Transformation at Morae.
Boswell added: "We are seeing increasing demand from legal departments for automation and self-service in their contract management processes to allow their lawyers to focus on high-value areas. Morae's strong implementation experience combined with our offshore and managed service capabilities enable us to provide a turnkey solution for contract management that is unrivalled in the market."
For more information about Morae's CLM solutions and other end-to-end solutions for digital and legal business transformation, please visit us at moraeglobal.com.
