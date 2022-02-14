SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced receiving award recognition from iManage for Cloud Excellence and Partner of the Year for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This follows similar recognition naming Morae as Partner of the Year across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa - completing a sweep of the regional iManage awards from around the world with Morae named as the Partner of Year.
Morae earned the recognition in the Asia Pacific and across the other global regions after consistently meeting or exceeding iManage criteria for sales, excellence, and client satisfaction for the delivery and support of cloud-based information management solutions. This includes law firm and legal department solutions for hybrid working, improved collaboration and productivity, knowledge management and insights, and information governance and security. Morae saw unprecedented growth in client demand in the APAC region during the past year, including significant increased demand from clients outside of the legal sector.
"Morae's worldwide recognition as iManage Partner of the Year represents the culmination of our acquisition strategy to grow our digital transformation business - in particular with Phoenix Business Solutions in 2019 and both Trinogy Systems and Adaptive Solutions in 2021. These awards wouldn't have been possible, however, without the talent and dedication of our global OneMorae team and the depth of relationships we have with our clients, whose trust we work hard to earn each and every day," said Mathew Crocker, Chief Strategy Officer at Morae.
"On behalf of our entire Asia-Pacific team, I want to express our thanks to iManage for their strong support of Morae and for the quality of partnership we have together. I also want to thank Morae's amazing Legal Business Consulting team for their assistance in helping our clients shape their strategy and for helping our technical teams to implement transformative client solutions," said Chris Davis, Managing Director at Morae. "Our clients often choose us because they appreciate our united focus in working together to deliver the outcomes they care about most."
Commenting on the Cloud Excellence award, Morae's Massoud Saad, Senior Director at Morae, added, "I'm deeply honored for our team to be recognized by iManage for cloud excellence. We have a great team here with an unrivalled ability to deliver technical expertise and execution for our clients."
This is the Morae team's 11th consecutive win globally and 3rd win in the Asia Pacific at the iManage partner awards. To learn more about Morae's full range of digital and business transformation solutions, visit us at moraeglobal.com/solutions.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
