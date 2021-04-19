CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Sharon Sritong as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In her role, Sritong will be responsible for driving financial strategies in support of the company's global business objectives and stakeholder needs. James (Jim) Rojas will transition his CFO responsibilities to Sritong over the coming weeks and will continue serving the company with renewed focus in his capacity as President, Legal Business Transformation, with executive responsibility for the company's growing strategic advisory and managed services business.
"I am pleased to welcome Sharon to our executive leadership team as our CFO," said Shahzad Bashir, President and CEO at Morae. "Her demonstrated track record as a global CFO, including more than 20 successful acquisitions around the world, makes her an excellent choice to lead our financial strategy as we drive Morae's continued growth."
"I am also pleased to have Jim's considerable business expertise now directed entirely to driving our strategic advisory and managed services business. I thank him for his significant contributions during his time as CFO, including the strengthening of Morae's financial position through establishing an integrated finance function across our global operations," Bashir added.
Sritong commented: "I am very honored and excited to join the team at Morae. This is a well-positioned, financially healthy company that is primed for the next stage of its growth."
Sritong brings 25 years of experience serving in finance leadership roles within the professional services, financial services, software-as-a-service and business process outsourcing industries. This includes extensive global experience in managing teams throughout the Asia-Pacific, EMEA and North American markets. In these prior roles, she primarily led and supported company growth and transformation strategies, including acquisition processes on through the integration of acquired businesses and teams.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
Media Contact
Eric Feistel, Morae, 1 713 364 6190, press@moraeglobal.com
SOURCE Morae