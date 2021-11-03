LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced improved flexibility and scalability for legal resourcing with OnDemand by Morae. Busy legal departments and law firms with dynamic and often evolving resourcing requirements increasingly trust Morae to match them with the right people, skills, and expertise they need, when and where they need them.
Morae's legal resourcing service provides access to lawyers, paralegals, and compliance and legal ops professionals. It stands apart in the market with a unique focus on ensuring high-quality experiences for both clients and talent, including:
-- Matching of client expectations and defined needs to Morae's extensive curated talent network, combining talent short-listing, managed on-boarding, and engagement governance and close-out as an end-to-end experience;
-- Cultivation of talent through training and professional development opportunities, personalised coaching, and a regular program of learning interactions with Morae's expert team to offer legal professionals a more fulfilling experience.
"OnDemand by Morae plays an important role in our strategic direction as a global legal service provider," said Mathew Crocker, Chief Strategy Officer at Morae. "Legal departments and law firms increasingly need to recalibrate their delivery of legal services, driven by growth in remote working and on demand legal teams, a trend we see proliferating into 2022. OnDemand by Morae will not only meet our clients' resourcing needs but in doing so will help establish a new career paradigm for legal experts."
Varun Srikumar, Managing Director for Morae's Legal Resourcing Solutions, elaborated, "The pandemic has forced many organisations to develop remote working models. But many are also discovering the importance of finding ways to embed agile and dynamic expertise to ensure high-performance. We encourage clients to consider more than just the financial benefits of ondemand legal talent. Planning for the future of legal service delivery and agile teams is necessary to keeping pace with a fast-changing business environment, regulatory landscape, and economy."
"We're seeing a significant increase as well in interest from lawyers and other professionals in the legal space who want to work with us. Some are currently engaged in full-time roles and considering the flexibility of project-focused work. Some are coming back from maternity or paternity leaves and looking to re-engage their careers. Morae offers an attractive option because of our focus on professional development, diversity equity and inclusion, and other issues important to the talent we regularly work with. We are laser focused on enhancing the quality of interactions between client and talent to facilitate the overall engagement process, such as by embedding the latest technological solutions into video interviews," Srikumar added.
Srikumar was appointed in June to lead Morae's global ondemand resourcing service and business. His experienced leadership is helping lead the way in building the future of legal services for clients today. He brings a deep understanding of the evolving legal services landscape and over 15 years of experience in legal consulting and strategic business transformation, including previous roles with Elevate Services, Advanced Discovery, Huron Consulting Group, and other organisations.
To learn more about OnDemand by Morae, visit moraeglobal.com/ondemand.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
