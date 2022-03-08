NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, unveiled an enhanced version of its Chat.IQ application for Bloomberg Chat designed to address changing e-discovery requirements for the financial services industry. Originally released in 2018, Morae's Chat.IQ was updated to align with recent compliance changes to Bloomberg Chat's data processing and associated Bloomberg Vault architecture. The Chat.IQ update also includes tighter integration with RelativityOne for a smoother transition into the review phase of electronic discovery.
"Traders around the world frequently use Bloomberg Chat to communicate with each other daily. It's crucial to consider this data in order to ensure e-discovery obligations are met for regulatory and internal investigations or litigations," said Brian Flack, Senior Managing Director at Morae. "These matters can further require data from across multiple custodians and going back years. Chat.IQ allows users to more efficiently capture, analyse and reduce these data populations - from what can start out as tens of millions of records - into just the relevant records they need for review and production."
Chat.IQ from Morae differs from other similar tools on the market by offering robust chat room data-slicing functionality for a more defensible discovery process and a reduced cost of review. The functionality enables the application to offer greater manageability of long duration chats and more accurate targeting of records to avoid over or under inclusion. In addition, Chat.IQ enables better user culling and review decisions through enhanced data insights gleaned from extensive metadata that Chat.IQ extracts from Bloomberg XML files. The resulting Chat.IQ output is a visually rich, content-based production-ready file optimized for ease of review in both RelativityOne and Relativity Server.
"Chat.IQ was developed in-house at Morae and is a great example of our ability to provide customized solutions for our e-discovery clients. Chat.IQ has parsed millions of Bloomberg Chat messages for multiple clients over the years and has withstood all regulatory or opposing counsel scrutiny due to our defensible and repeatable processes," said Kevin Flynn, Senior Director at Morae.
Morae is proud to not only be a RelativityOne Certified Partner, but also the longest running RelativityOne partner in the world and one of the very few Relativity partners who are approved for data migration. Clients around the world rely on Morae for some of the industry's largest, most complex discovery matters.
Learn more about Chat.IQ and Morae's full range of e-discovery solutions and request to meet with one of our experienced e-discovery professionals during LegalWeek, March 8-10 in New York.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae's clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what's next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at moraeglobal.com.
