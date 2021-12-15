HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MORE Surface Care ("MORE"), a leading developer and manufacturer of premium water-based chemical solutions designed to care for a wide range of hard surfaces, was ranked #2572 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
MORE™, founded in 2015 and headquartered in California, has a portfolio of products to protect, restore, maintain, and enhance the appearance of various commercial and residential hard surfaces. The company experienced 161% growth in 2021 and joins this year's Inc. 5000 list amongst an intensely competitive landscape of competitors who have proven markedly resilient against the unprecedented challenges of 2021.
"Earning a notable place amongst other prestigious companies is an honor and truly exemplifies the quality of both our products and the work of our team," said Steve Wolf, CEO and Co-Founder of MORE™. "We look forward to building on our tremendous success this year, even up against a global pandemic, by continuing to showcase our ability to produce high performance products and commitment to our partners."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the Inc. 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About MORE™ Surface Care
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in California, MORE™ Surface Care develops, manufactures, and markets premium water-based chemical solutions designed to care for a wide range of hard surfaces in residential and commercial environments. The Company's current product portfolio consists of products targeted at both consumers and professionals needing to protect, restore, maintain, and enhance the appearance of natural stone, quartz, ceramic and porcelain, grout, and concrete/masonry.
The MORE-branded line of care products is distributed primarily through natural stone and tile dealers in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Australia, New Zealand, Macau, Vietnam, and Singapore. The Company's products are also sold online through moresurfacecare.com and Amazon. MORE™ recently launched a professionally applied UV-cured treatment (AntiEtch™) designed to protect marble and other acid-sensitive surfaces from the damaging effects of everyday acidic liquids like coffee, wine, vinegar, and lemon juice. This product has been recognized consistently at key industry trade shows and has been featured on HGTV.
