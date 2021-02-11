MANSFIELD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services, today announced a more than 40-percent annual license growth of its elluminate® Clinical Data Platform in 2020. This brings the total global adoption of elluminate to over 100 life sciences companies. An end-to-end clinical data platform, elluminate is helping life sciences companies manage the increasing volume and diversity now available in clinical research including data streams from decentralized trials. By unifying diverse, disparate data sources into one centralized platform for real-time access, standardization and analysis, elluminate helps organizations maximize the value of their clinical data.
Over the last two years, a 40-percent increase in data cleaning cycle times, now back to the same number of days required for cleaning paper case report forms, has created a strong demand for more advanced technological solutions for managing clinical trial data. eClinical's expanded clinical trial management software now includes elluminate Risk-Based Monitoring and elluminate Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) based on customer needs for clinical trial operations automation. elluminate CTMS allows clinical operations teams working with outsourced partners and CROs to own their operational data for faster insights, trial oversight and operational excellence.
To support increased adoption, the elluminate platform currently includes 20+ out-of-the-box connectors for enterprise interoperability with different software providers and is constantly expanding these capabilities. Recent growth in the elluminate partner network includes AG MedNet and Clinical Ink. "These partners allow for the seamless flow of more data sources into elluminate for ease of use and expansion of the elluminate ecosystem. We're proud to work with life science leaders in technology, systems integrators, CROs and consulting who share our goal of improving clinical development through faster, data-driven processes," said Bob Arnesen, eClinical Solutions President and Co-Founder.
eClinical has also made several key additions to its senior leadership team in recent months to drive critical business functions and strategies:
Dan O'Connell brings his previous experience with Sanofi, INC Research and Medidata Solutions to eClinical as Head of US Sales.
Everett Rogers, a 20-plus-year veteran in client services and project management, joins from Medidata as Executive Vice President, elluminate Delivery.
Kristen Veitch, Vice President of the Project Management Office, adds her expertise in transforming strategic corporate goals into formal programs.
Andrew Keenan provides valuable experience in phases of high corporate growth in his role as Chief Financial Officer.
eClinical continues to increase its footprint in Europe, adding operations in Germany, and is expanding its participation with industry associations including MassBio, California Life Sciences Association and Biocom to spark innovation in life sciences.
"Now is the time to solve the data problem in life sciences," said Raj Indupuri, Co-Founder and CEO of eClinical Solutions. "The process of reviewing, standardizing and analyzing clinical data has not changed substantially in 25 years. With technology platforms like elluminate, we can build on the industry-wide advances made during the pandemic, help manage the data streams coming from decentralized trials and deliver new and important treatments faster to the patients who await them."
