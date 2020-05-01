– Updated audience data indicates the most-watched (non-sports) Canadian-produced broadcast on record has now reached over 12 million viewers –
Tags: #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble @StrongerCanada
TORONTO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Five days after the historic all-Canadian special STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE broadcast, Food Banks Canada confirmed today that donations have now topped more than $8 million to date, one of the largest amounts ever raised as the result of a charitable television special in Canada. Additionally, it's the most money raised through a text-to-donate channel in Canada in such a short period, raising more than $1.6 million in four days.
It was announced on Monday that STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE had become the most-watched (non-sports) Canadian broadcast on record. Updated audience data indicates the special was watched in some part by more than 12 million viewers, or one in three Canadians. With three days of delayed viewing, the 90-minute special now has an average audience of 5.9 million viewers.
STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is now available on demand on CBC Gem, Citytv.com, Crave, CTV.ca, CTV app, GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, ICI TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, Stingray Qello, and Super Channel On Demand. Canadians can continue to donate to Food Banks Canada by texting COVID to 30333 or visiting FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether until May 26.
STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is also the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms. Nearly one hundred Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes shared their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19, including the 3,000 local food bank organizations Food Banks Canada supports across Canada.
STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is a joint production between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.
The funds raised from STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE will be used to provide immediate support as food banks respond to the crisis now. This includes funds for food or essential support items, based on their current demand and business needs. The funds will also support changes to their operations, including the creation of alternative delivery systems that adhere to social distancing guidelines. As a second phase, Food Banks Canada will work towards building reserves in anticipation of a prolonged increased need in food bank services, should the economy experience a recession after COVID-19 is under control.
Source: Numeris, Total Canada. P2+, preliminary data subject to change. Canadian Broadcast records based on English Canada, Audiences prior to August 31, 2009 are based on BBM Nielsen Media Research Mark II meters.
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
#StrongerTogether
Instagram:
#StrongerTogether
Facebook:
#StrongerTogether
About Food Banks Canada
Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system, we have sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared over $90 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit www.foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.
About Insight Productions
Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. Insight Senior Vice President Lindsay Cox serves as Executive Producer along with Insight's Chairman, CEO and Executive Producer, John Brunton, on STRONGER TOGETHER. Insight has a long history responding to world crises and collaborating on projects that help support relief efforts with such shows as MUSIC WITHOUT BORDERS, THE CONCERT FOR TSUNAMI RELIEF and YOUNG ARTISTS FOR HAITI. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including THE AMAZING RACE CANADA – the most watched Canadian show on record, ratings hit – BIG BROTHER CANADA, Canada's national music award show - THE JUNO AWARDS, CANADA'S NEW YEAR'S EVE: COUNTDOWN which was the highest rated show on the CBC in both 2018 and 2019, TOP CHEF CANADA, INTERVENTION and original formats BATTLE OF THE BLADES, I DO, REDO & WALL OF CHEFS. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning READY OR NOT, FALCON BEACH, HATCHING, MATCHING & DISPATCHING, A CHRISTMAS FURY, BUT I'M CHRIS JERICHO! and THE JON DORE TELEVISION SHOW along with award-winning feature documentaries HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD and GORDON LIGHTFOOT: IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND. In 2017, Insight produced THE TRAGICALLY HIP: A NATIONAL CELEBRATION, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.
About Bell Media
Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 30 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network; 29 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. The country's digital media leader, Bell Media develops and operates websites, apps, and online platforms for its news and entertainment brands; video streaming services Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership., one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.
About CBC/Radio-Canada
CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.
About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.
About Rogers Sports & Media
Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company's multimedia offerings include 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet – Canada's #1 sports network, and the Blue Jays – Canada's only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersMedia.com.