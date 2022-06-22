Research focuses on industry vulnerabilities and how intelligent key management systems solve the biggest challenges facing property managers
ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traka Americas, a division of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, has released a white paper for the property management sector in the United States. Traka, a global pioneer in intelligent key and equipment management systems, published "More Than Just a Key: How Intelligent Key Management Solves the Biggest Challenges Facing Property Managers," which includes data and challenges from around the world, including the United Kingdom and Sweden.
The white paper takes a look at how electronic key management solutions help property managers close the gap on vulnerabilities, creating a safer environment for tenants and staff, and a more desirable and safe location for prospective tenants.
Traka's expertise in assisting property managers is reflected in the white paper, which focuses on protecting, maintaining, and auditing keys, access cards, fleet vehicles, and equipment. The study also provides an outline of the property management industry's post-pandemic situation and examines five main concerns the industry will face in 2022 and beyond:
- Maintaining quality employees, and holding them accountable
- Reducing unexpected maintenance costs
- Lowering operational costs
- Navigating unexpected day-to-day challenges, and
- Adapting to automation
"Property managers always have safety and security at the forefront of their minds when it comes to their residents and their buildings, but the pandemic added a list of external pressures to the laundry list they face on a daily basis," said Larry Green, Director of Property Management for Traka Americas. "We've tried to help outline how electronic key and equipment management can make their lives easier, helping them save time and money while reducing the risk."
Download the white paper at https://hello.traka.com/property-management.html?mtm_campaign=propertywp&mtm_source=press
About Traka
Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, a global leader in innovative key and asset management. Our employees deliver reliable, true, and measurable value to thousands of customers worldwide. From simple secured storage options to enterprise-level control of costly or sensitive devices, Traka systems provide an intuitive and powerful way to manage, track and report usage of your most important assets with a typical return on investment in just a few months. As a forward-thinking business, we're always one step ahead when it comes to developing new and innovative solutions that solve real-world problems and meet long-term needs. To learn more, visit http://www.traka.com.
