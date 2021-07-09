DALLAS, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphis CORE is a new and improved billing module helping companies to integrate all of their operations within a single platform and creates invoices with a click of a button. Invoices are then automatically sent via email, mail or accessible via the web to download.
Customers are able to:
- Specify service rates
- Specify billing events and parameters
- Create one or multiple invoices automatically
- Capture operational data from various systems within a single Morphis platform automatically
- Manage and renew customer contracts
- Automate invoice data exchange with their unique accounting software
- Keep track of payments
- Customer invoice format and what is included
- Set send out frequency
Morphis CORE (Contract Oriented Relationship Engine) automatically captures all billing data daily and with the click of a single button customers can evaluate all the billing parameters and create invoices on the first day of the month; the benefit is enormous; customers can send out the invoices and start collecting fund starting from the first day of the month thus improving their cash flow tremendously.
Not to mention, this also ensures accuracy of data and gives them a robust platform for customers inquiry and investigation.
The invoices also include activity details for each services for customers investigation and transparency
Joe Shea of Rochester Armored Car says, "Rochester Armored Car recently began our transition to Morphis for our invoicing process. This has helped streamline our process in our accounts receivable department. We have already seen gains in production time, effort, and accuracy in our billing. The Morphis team has offered great support and customization for our needs. We are excited to complete our conversation and begin to focus on other great Morphis solutions for 2021"
According to Morphis President and CTO, Alif Rahman, "Morphis, is continually developing solutions to securely track data and cash for complete cash visibility throughout the entire process. The advancements with Morphis CORE are one of many advancements being introduced in 2021 by the Morphis Team".
Please join us on Thursday September 9, 2021 at 10 AM (CST) for our next Free Webinar: Growing your Crypto Business with Morphis in 2021. We will be unveiling our new dashbaords and some sneak peeks of new Morphis Software.
About Morphis, Inc.
Morphis was founded in 1999 and has become the world's leading supplier of payment systems and currency supply chain management software. Central banks, depository institutions, card issuers, armored carrier companies, BTM operators and many other companies in the consumer financial services sector use Morphis products daily. By utilizing proprietary technology, Morphis provides cutting edge, on-demand analytics, and fulfillment logistics, delivering efficient, robust solutions for enterprise cash management. Their software suite includes a customer relationship management platform; applications for cash forecasting, logistics optimization, and financial reporting; and tools for managing assets, vendors, contracts, and service tickets. Their customers have a choice of on-site licensing or SaaS licensing, ideal for larger clients, and web-based applications for small businesses.
To learn more about Morphis and the services they offer for cash-in-transit and similar businesses, visit us at http://www.morphisinc.com, or contact Trent Pratt, Regional Sales Manager at 214 803 1122 or tpratt@morphisinc.com
About Rochester Armored Car
Since 1964 Rochester has specialized in providing high quality armored car services to the middle U.S. Over the years, the company's services - as well as its service area - expanded as the needs of its customers changed. With one of the most experienced management teams in the industry, Rochester believes that success lies in remaining focused on the company's mission - With honesty and integrity, to profitably provide the safe and secure transportation of valuables while giving professional and extraordinary service to the customer.
Media Contact
Tory Rahman, Morphis, Inc., 3126509187, trahman@morphisinc.com
SOURCE Morphis, Inc.