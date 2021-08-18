DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphis, Inc. (http://www.morphisinc.com), a private company and leading provider of an enterprise cloud platform that automates logistics and currency visibility in the banking, armored carrier, ATM/BTM and other companies in the financial services sector, today announces it was named to the Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
"Being named in the Inc. 5000 means Morphis, Inc. is in the top .07% of companies in the country, in terms of growth. It's a humbling milestone that helps put into perspective just how amazing our clients and team are, and how exciting the future is," said Morphis, Inc. co-founder and President Alif Rahman. "We stayed true to our vision to deliver new software solutions that solve the unique real-world problems of Morphis customers individually and collectively throughout this unprecedented time."
The annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The companies that made the list will be celebrated at the virtual Inc. 5000 Vision Conference October 19–20, 2021.
About Morphis
Morphis was founded in 1999 and has become the world's leading supplier of payment systems and currency supply chain management software. Central banks, depository institutions, card issuers, armored carrier companies, BTM operators and many other companies in the consumer financial services sector use Morphis products daily. By utilizing proprietary technology, Morphis provides cutting edge, on-demand analytics, and fulfillment logistics, delivering efficient, robust solutions for enterprise cash management. Their software suite includes a customer relationship management platform; applications for cash forecasting, logistics optimization, and financial reporting; and tools for managing assets, vendors, contracts, and service tickets. Their customers have a choice of on-site licensing or SaaS licensing, ideal for larger clients, and web-based applications for small businesses.
