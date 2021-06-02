DALLAS, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphis is hosting a free webinar on Thursday June 3, 2021 to introduce the world to our lastest and most robust solution, Morphis M1. This mission of M1 is to automate (as much as possible) the processes required to order, on-board, distribute, balance, reconcile, record and accout for cash. Truly next level Cash Visibility for the currency supply chain industry.
Details for the Webinar are below:
Date: June 3, 2021
Time: 10 AM (CST)
Host: Debra Miller & Trent Pratt
Guest Speaker: Federal Reserve Bank
Duration: 45 mins
Registration Link: https://my.demio.com/ref/yCEpYcvLAMM6FbAi
Please join the Webinar to hear directly from the Federal Reserve on the current status of the currency supply chain industry, the future of Cash Visibility with the multi-year, multi-phase joint industry initiative and how companies can get ready for that initiative.
Even if you are unable to attend, sign up to recieve the recording to watch at your leisure or reach out to our talented team to schedule a personalized call to discuss your specific needs.
About Morphis, Inc.
Morphis was founded in 1999 and has become the world's leading supplier of payment systems and currency supply chain management software. Central banks, depository institutions, card issuers, armored carrier companies, BTM operators and many other companies in the consumer financial services sector use Morphis products daily. By utilizing proprietary technology, Morphis provides cutting edge, on-demand analytics, and fulfillment logistics, delivering efficient, robust solutions for enterprise cash management. Their software suite includes a customer relationship management platform; applications for cash forecasting, logistics optimization, and financial reporting; and tools for managing assets, vendors, contracts, and service tickets. Their customers have a choice of on-site licensing or SaaS licensing, ideal for larger clients, and web-based applications for small businesses.
To learn more about Morphis and the services they offer for cash-in-transit and similar businesses, visit us at http://www.morphisinc.com, or contact Debra Miller, Director of Sales at 1 850 748 8007 or dmiller@morphisinc.com
