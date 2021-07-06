DALLAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphis, Inc. now provides a secure data channel for daily cash deposited through a smart safe. Virtual deposits are seamlessly integrated for daily provisional credit for Morphis clients.
What is Provisional Credit? Credit that is given daily for secured funds on your premise and provisional means simply that the funds can be adjusted with count, balance and reconciliation by your bank.
What is a Smart Safe? A device that automatically accepts and validates cash and securely stores cash. Morphis software integrates directly with a whole host of different smart safe devices including but not limited to to Glory, CIMA and Kisan.
"Morphis has allowed us to take our service offerings to the next level by providing more efficient, real-time, end-to-end currency management and logistics automation software at an affordable price" said a Morphis Cash in Transit client.
Why should I consider this in my retail environment? Every time money changes hands the risk for loss is escalated, daily operational recurring cost and logistics costs are high. Your cash is secure, your risk is reduced and your costs are minimized with virtual deposits.
What do I need to get provisional credit? Start with your banks treasury management relationship manager. If you can secure the funds and the data is secure, most financial institutions will work with you. Then you will need a Cash-in-Transit relationship. One time touch of verified cash until the CIT picks up your accumulated daily deposits. Don't walk your deposits "across the parking lot" in your store logoed paper bag. Risk is higher now than ever before.
Please join us for our next Free Webinar: Growing your (Crypto) Business with Morphis in 2021
Thursday September 9, 2021 at 10 AM (CST)
About Morphis, Inc.
Morphis was founded in 1999 and has become the world's leading supplier of payment systems and currency supply chain management software. Central banks, depository institutions, card issuers, armored carrier companies, BTM operators and many other companies in the consumer financial services sector use Morphis products daily. By utilizing proprietary technology, Morphis provides cutting edge, on-demand analytics, and fulfillment logistics, delivering efficient, robust solutions for enterprise cash management. Their software suite includes a customer relationship management platform; applications for cash forecasting, logistics optimization, and financial reporting; and tools for managing assets, vendors, contracts, and service tickets. Their customers have a choice of on-site licensing or SaaS licensing, ideal for larger clients, and web-based applications for small businesses.
