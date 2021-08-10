LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, today announced the launch of its new incident response services at HIMSS21. The service will help organizations across the healthcare industry, and various other markets, identify, contain, and report on security incidents in progress while validating or verifying the lack of a breach.
Morphisec adds this service at a time when a flood of cyber threats have placed businesses under increasing pressure, making incident response necessary for industries like healthcare and manufacturing that need to be operational 24/7. In fact, Morphisec's Consumer Healthcare Cybersecurity Threat Index found earlier this year that 1 in 5 Americans had a healthcare provider affected by cyberattacks over the last twelve months.
Morphisec's new IR services aims to assist these organizations with containing in-progress incidents, reducing damage, providing recommendations for long-term risk reduction, and auditing critical infrastructure to ensure the lowest possible risk exposure to a cyberattack. The company's highly experienced and on-demand IR team will be led under the direct supervision of the CTO's office.
"In this worsening threat landscape, it's vital that all businesses have access to the expertise they need to keep their business up and running in the event of a breach -- even if they lack dedicated security professionals," said Michael Gorelik, Morphisec's CTO and head of incident response. "Morphisec's incident response services help every organization under attack to quickly contain the incident, ensure business continuity, and minimize direct and indirect losses. With extensive experience in security incident investigation, companies are in good hands with our talented IR team who will go above and beyond to help them protect their assets from backdoors and persistent malware."
Morphisec's incident response services will leverage the company's zero trust at runtime solution to quickly pinpoint and contain threats, promising immediate results before forensic activities are even finalized. Responders will also educate businesses on the root cause of the incident and, in turn, the required corrective actions to improve their current tools and processes.
Additional incident response service benefits include:
- Deploying a containment agent within the compromised environment
- Forensic collection and investigation of affected assets, including the building of an activity timeline, supplying indicators of compromise (IOCs), scoping the impact, mapping of exfiltrated IP, and more
- Malware analysis: In-depth analysis of a given malware, backdoor, or fileless code, to identify the potential impact
- Working around the clock during the investigation, with availability whenever we're needed
- The option to develop customized scripts to minimize follow-up impact
"As cyberattackers continue to target our critical industries such as healthcare, we're proud to offer this crucial service to organizations who simply cannot afford downtime," added Gorelik. "Morphisec's impressive suite of cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions are already protecting our customers across 8 million endpoints, and the addition of our new incident response service adds a vital layer to triage critical security incidents and reduce the risk of attack for the future."
To learn more about Morphisec's incident response services, visit https://www.morphisec.com/incident-response-services.
About Morphisec
Morphisec is the world leader in providing advanced security solutions for midsize to small enterprises around the globe. The company's security products simplify and automatically block modern attacks from the endpoint to the cloud. Unlike traditional security solutions relying on human intervention, Morphisec delivers operationally simple, proactive prevention. This approach protects businesses around the globe with limited security resources and training from the most dangerous and sophisticated cyber attacks.
Media Contact
