BE'ER SHEVA, Israel and BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in providing breach prevention solutions for enterprises, today announced that Hudi Zack joined the company as Chief Product Officer. In his role, Hudi will oversee Morphisec's research and development (R&D) and product teams as the company expands its suite of breach prevention solutions that protect global enterprises against the rise of ransomware, zero-days, and evasive malware.
The appointment comes during a period of significant growth and momentum for Morphisec, having recently raised $31 million in funding led by JVP. Since then, the company has grown its install base to over 8 million protected endpoints and servers. It has also added several new solutions and services to its already impressive repertoire, including the launch of its new incident response services and Morphisec Scout, its first vulnerability management solution.
"Hudi has a proven track record as a strategic leader with impressive vision who will play a key role in our next phase of growth," said Ronen Yehoshua, CEO of Morphisec. "With tremendous experience within the cybersecurity space, as well as the unique knowledge he gained in his executive roles within other industries, Hudi understands the deep nuances necessary to take our technology to the next level, as we seek to enable every business to simply and automatically prevent the most dangerous cyberattacks."
Prior to Morphisec, Hudi served as Chief Executive Director of Technology in the Israel National Cyber Directorate, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cytegic, Senior Vice President and Head of Cyber for Verint, President of Engineering at Metalink, and President of the Product Business Unit at Amdocs. He is an experienced technical, business, and management specialist who holds a BSC in Mathematics and Physics (Cum Laude), and a MSC in Electrical Engineering (Summa Cum Laude). He will be based in Israel as he fulfills his role.
"I am proud to be joining Morphisec during this impressive growth trajectory for the company," added Zack. "The rate at which businesses across the globe are being attacked by bad actors with increasingly sophisticated attack methods is rising, and I'm excited to join a team that's committed to helping organizations stop these breaches before they happen through its approach to proactive prevention."
Morphisec is breach prevention made easy. We are the world leader in providing advanced security solutions for enterprises around the globe. We simplify security and automatically block modern attacks from the endpoint to the cloud. Unlike traditional security solutions focusing on known attacks and relying on human intervention, our solutions deliver operationally simple, proactive prevention of the most advanced and unknown threats. We protect businesses around the globe, helping them optimize their security resources to stop the most dangerous and sophisticated cyber attacks. With over 8 million endpoints secured worldwide, our customers include Motorola, Maersk, Citizens Medical Center, Yaskawa and many more.
