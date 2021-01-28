BE'ER SHEVA, Israel & BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, today announced that Morphisec Guard was recognized for its exceptional prevention capabilities by AV-Comparatives, an independent, ISO-certified security testing lab. The AV-Comparatives single product report on Morphisec Guard issued a near-perfect score for its ability to block both known and unknown advanced attacks. The product testing and resulting report also recognized the ability to quickly deploy and configure Morphisec Guard as a single lightweight agent in multiple environments.
Morphisec Guard utilizes the company's patented Zero Trust runtime technology to protect against advanced attacks and combines it with enhancements for native security controls of Windows 10, allowing businesses to prevent advanced attacks while not having to pay for what they already have. Moving Target Defense creates a zero-trust execution environment by morphing the application memory structure where only the trusted application code is allowed to execute. Morphisec Guard also leverages Defender antivirus and security controls embedded within Windows 10 to bolster security while reducing costs from redundant tools. Furthermore, the Morphisec Security Center provides end-to-end visibility into organization-wide threats. This powerful combination provides a more effective and lower-cost alternative to other endpoint security stacks.
"Endpoint security solutions need to be able to stop attacks at multiple phases of the attack chain to ensure maximum risk reduction. This test was a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how Morphisec Guard does this by preventing sophisticated attack tactics in real time," said Michael Gorelik, CTO of Morphisec. "Given the increased pressure on security spending, companies are looking to stop attacks automatically without depending on human resources. Unlike NGAV and EDR tools requiring manual updates and constant care to block new threats, Morphisec's zero trust at runtime technology automatically stops malicious code instead of just sending an alert."
To read AV-Comparatives single product report on Morphisec Guard, visit here.
About Morphisec
Morphisec delivers an entirely new level of innovation with its Moving Target Defense-powered proactive endpoint protection platform to create a zero-trust execution environment for your applications. This proactively creates a prevent-first posture against the most advanced threats to the enterprise, including APTs, file-based malware, zero-days, ransomware, fileless attacks, and web-borne exploits. This complete endpoint security solution easily deploys into a company's existing security infrastructure to form a simple, highly effective, cost-efficient technology stack that is truly disruptive to today's existing cybersecurity model.
Media Contact
Kyle Austin, Morphisec, 6175640446, KYLE@BEANTOWNMV.COM
SOURCE Morphisec