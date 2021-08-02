BE'ER SHEVA, Israel and BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, has been named as a finalist for the Top Ten 10 Black Unicorns in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021. The Cyber Defense Black Unicorn Awards showcase 'Black Unicorns,' in a category that judges cybersecurity companies with the potential to be valued at $1B within the next 36 months.
Morphisec was chosen as a finalist among the top ten Black Unicorns from an extensive number of submissions from the most promising cybersecurity companies. All entrants are targeting a public offering or being acquired for more than $1B. The recognition comes on the heels of Morphisec raising $31M earlier this year to enable every business to simply and automatically prevent the most dangerous cyberattacks.
"Midsized enterprises are historically underserved by the cybersecurity market and their challenges have increased exponentially in the last year as the pandemic and work-from-home has made perimeter-based security irrelevant," said Morphisec CEO Ronen Yehoshua. "Morphisec has proven to be the only cybersecurity solution capable of providing affordable, simple, and effective protection for their distributed workforces against a seemingly endless amount of ransomware, malware and evasive attacks."
Today, Morphisec protects more than 8 million endpoints and workloads in a low-cost, automated, and deterministic fashion. Morphisec comes to these organizations' defense – without needing dedicated security teams to respond to and investigate attacks – automatically stopping the most dangerous attacks targeting workstations, VDIs, servers, virtual machines, and cloud workloads.
"It's exciting to see Morphisec making it into our Top Ten Black Unicorns among other cybersecurity industry leaders," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of http://www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of http://www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of http://www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.
About Morphisec
Morphisec is the world leader in providing advanced security solutions for midsize to small enterprises around the globe. The company's security products simplify and automatically block modern attacks from the endpoint to the cloud. Unlike traditional security solutions relying on human intervention, Morphisec delivers operationally simple, proactive prevention. This approach protects businesses around the globe with limited security resources and training from the most dangerous and sophisticated cyber attacks.
About the Cyber Defense Black Unicorn Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators through the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on its Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-for-2021-the-winners/
