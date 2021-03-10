BE'ER SHEVA, Israel and BOSTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, today announced it has joined the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) as an affiliate member, bringing CTA's membership to 32 companies from across the cybersecurity industry. The gravity of the pandemic has done little to dissuade cybercriminals from targeting businesses with more sophisticated cyberattacks. In fact, hackers have been emboldened to go after increasingly vulnerable organizations. No one vendor can take on thwarting these attacks alone, and CTA has created an alliance to join together and fight these adversaries, which get more dangerous by the day.
"Today's adversary is ruthlessly targeting organizations with lean security teams," said Andrew Homer, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Morphisec. "There's never been a more important time for the security community to come together and help customers prevent their next breach. We're honored to have been accepted into the CTA, and look forward to sharing our threat intelligence with the member community."
In its first few weeks since joining CTA, Morphisec has already begun sharing cyberattack campaign discoveries in advance with the CTA community that spotlighted Egregor ransomware's latest techniques, as well as the Osiris Banking Trojan moving its target to the manufacturing industry. Going forward, Morphisec will continue to contribute significantly to CTA's shared understanding of the current cyber threat environment.
"I am very pleased to have Morphisec join CTA as our 32nd member," said Michael Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTA. "Morphisec will provide very useful threat intelligence to the other members and in turn will be able to improve their product offerings through the intelligence they receive. We are always excited to bring on companies poised to grow and mature like Morphisec."
About Morphisec
Morphisec delivers an entirely new level of innovation to endpoint protection to create a zero-trust execution environment for workstation, VDI and cloud workloads. This proactively creates a prevent-first posture against the most advanced threats to the enterprise, including APTs, file-based malware, zero-days, ransomware, fileless attacks, and web-borne exploits. This complete endpoint security solution easily deploys into a company's existing security infrastructure to form a simple, highly effective, cost-efficient technology stack that is truly disruptive to today's existing cybersecurity model.
About the Cyber Threat Alliance
The CTA was founded by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco, Fortinet, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and Symantec. Membership also includes Alien Labs, Anomali, Avast, Dragos, Juniper Networks, K7 Computing, Morphisec, NEC Corporation, NETSCOUT, NTT Security, OneFirewall, Panda Security, Radware, Rapid7, ReversingLabs, Saint Security, Scitum, SecureBrain, SecurityScorecard, SK Infosec, SonicWall, Sophos, TEHTRIS, Telefónica's ElevenPaths, Verizon, and VMware. CTA is the industry's first formally organized group of cybersecurity practitioners that work together in good faith to share threat information and improve global defenses against advanced cyber adversaries. CTA's mission is to facilitate the sharing of actionable intelligence and situational awareness about sophisticated cyber threats to improve its members' cyber defenses, more effectively disrupt malicious cyber actors around the world and raise the level of cybersecurity throughout the Internet and cyberspace. The alliance is continuing to grow on a global basis, enriching both the quantity and quality of the information that is being shared across the platform. CTA is actively recruiting additional regional players to enhance information sharing to enable a more secure future for all. For more information about CTA, please visit: https://www.cyberthreatalliance.org/.
