BE'ER SHEVA, Israel & BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, the world's leading provider of breach prevention solutions for midsize enterprises, announced that it has been named the 4th-fastest growing company in Israel based on rankings released by Globes, the Hebrew-language daily financial newspaper, and Statista, an international data company. For the first time, "Israel's Growth Champions 2022" highlights the top 50 fastest growing businesses that are assisting in driving sustainable growth for the country. "Morphisec generated a 295% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2017-2020 to position itself in the number four spot on the list and as the fastest-growing cybersecurity company overall."
"We are thrilled to be ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in Israel," said Ronen Yehoshua, CEO at Morphisec. "Israel continues to be a launchpad for global cybersecurity unicorns, and demonstrating the fastest accelerating revenues of any cybersecurity company across the country is testament to Morphisec's talented team and the surging demand from businesses for our easy to use breach prevention software."
Morphisec was founded in 2014 in Be'er Sheva and has a US headquarters in Boston, MA. Today, it protects more than 8 million business endpoints and workloads from ransomware and other advanced attacks in a low-cost, automated, and deterministic fashion. The company comes to midsized organizations' defense – without needing dedicated security teams to respond to and investigate attacks – automatically stopping the most dangerous attacks targeting workstations, VDIs, servers, virtual machines, and cloud workloads.
"This recognition is meaningful during a period where we've helped businesses across the world adapt to securing a growingly remote and hybrid workforce, and the accelerated shift of workloads to the public cloud in response to the global pandemic," added Yehoshua. "As sophisticated cybercriminals continue to target the weak points in distributed organizations, it's vital that every business has access to cybersecurity solutions that are capable of providing affordable, simple, and effective protection against the seemingly endless amount of ransomware, malware, and evasive attacks."
About Morphisec
Morphisec is breach prevention made easy. We are the world leader in providing advanced security solutions for enterprises around the globe. We simplify security and automatically block ransomware and other advanced attacks from the endpoint to the cloud. Unlike traditional security solutions focusing on detecting known attacks and relying on human intervention, our solutions deliver operationally simple, proactive prevention of the most advanced and unknown threats using Moving Target Defense. Morphisec protects over 8 million endpoints worldwide from ransomware, zero-day attacks and other evasive threats at companies such as Motorola, Maersk, Citizens Medical Center, Yaskawa and many more.
