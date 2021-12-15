BE'ER SHEVA, Israel & BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, the world's leading provider of breach prevention solutions for small to midsize enterprises, today launched Morphisec Guard Lite. This free, new product brings enterprise-wide security control and visibility to Microsoft Defender Antivirus to help organizations bolster their endpoint defense strategies and lower costs. Guard Lite leverages leading-edge technology to centralize the management of endpoint security from a single location. It also maximizes Microsoft Defender AV's real-time scanning capabilities to immediately harden security defenses, save time and resources with zero additional cost.
Morphisec Guard Lite solves a significant pain point for businesses looking to place Microsoft Defender AV at the core of their cybersecurity strategies by addressing the blind spot on end-to-end endpoint visibility. The lack of a singular console in Defender AV for monitoring organization-wide protection leads to time-consuming manual configuration and management. In addition, it increases cyber risk with Windows security settings changes being undetectable as they occur throughout an organization.
"The release of Guard Lite reiterates Morphisec's belief that breach prevention is possible for businesses of all sizes," said Hudi Zack, Morphisec's Chief Product Officer. "No organization should have to pay for security features that the operating system already has covered, and there are innovative ways to enhance Windows native protection at no cost. Guard Lite knocks down a major industry-wide barrier for small and midsize enterprises reliant on Microsoft Defender AV by giving them visibility and control over their entire security environment to protect their critical infrastructure more effectively."
Morphisec Guard Lite is a free version of Morphisec Guard, the best breach prevention solution that stops ransomware, zero-day and other unknown advanced attacks that cannot be stopped by legacy and next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and endpoint detection and response(EDR) tools. The launch of the Lite version is welcomed news for companies looking to take the capabilities of Microsoft Defender AV to the next level with cost-effective protection and more confidence for overworked security teams.
Guard Lite significantly reduces the threat of hackers bypassing Windows controls and even tampering with or dismantling critical settings within Defender AV. Additionally, its lightweight agent leaves a small footprint and makes it possible for every business to install it within minutes with no disruption to performance or business applications — for free.
Additional benefits of Morphisec Guard Lite include:
- Small Footprint: Guard Lite is a small agent that installs within minutes and has no measurable impact on performance or business applications
- Auditability: Users can determine which endpoints are secured with Defender AV and receive audit reports for their company for attestation that they have effective controls in place
- Real-time Management of Security Postures: Gives organizations a single point for viewing their security posture related to endpoint protection
- Infrastructure Hardening: Quickly determine where security vulnerabilities exist and tighten security controls and visibility to reduce risk immediately
- Policy Management: Helps users ensure that their company-defined security compliance policies and standards are successfully implemented
To learn more about how Morphisec Guard Lite helps businesses of all sizes bolster their use of Microsoft Defender Antivirus and harden security environments for free, visit: https://www.morphisec.com/defender-av-visibility-control-morphisec-guard-lite.
About Morphisec
Morphisec is breach prevention made easy. We are the world leader in providing advanced security solutions for enterprises around the globe. We simplify security and automatically block ransomware and other advanced attacks from the endpoint to the cloud. Unlike traditional security solutions focusing on known attacks and relying on human intervention, our solutions deliver operationally simple, proactive prevention of the most advanced and unknown threats using Moving Target Defense. Morphisec protects over 8 million endpoints worldwide from ransomware, zero-day attacks and other evasive threats at companies such as Motorola, Maersk, Citizens Medical Center, Yaskawa and many more.
