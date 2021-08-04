LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, today released Morphisec Scout, a vulnerability management tool, at Black Hat USA. The tool automatically scans for vulnerabilities in companies' network applications during runtime and adds to Morphisec's extensive product line of threat prevention solutions protecting organizations against the rise of ransomware, zero-days, and evasive malware.
As the threat of cyber attacks targeting unpatched software vulnerabilities continues to rise and companies install-base increases, Morphisec Scout offers an automated, cloud-delivered solution. Without needing to add a costly new agent, the tool utilizes an organizations' existing defense solutions to identify needed patches in their endpoint and server applications. Morphisec Scout addresses vulnerabilities automatically and prioritizes them based on the enterprise's software utilization, enabling organizations to quickly, strategically, and cost-effectively patch the applications that pose the most significant risk for their organization.
"With the hybrid work movement forcing organizations to adopt a multitude of software applications, cyberattackers are increasingly on the hunt for unpatched vulnerabilities to exploit, attack, and harm enterprises," said Netta Schmeidler, VP Product at Morphisec. "Morphisec Scout enables organizations to protect their critical applications at runtime. Businesses can scout their growing list of endpoint and server applications, detailing their versions and variants, and making it easier than ever for them to discover and patch potentially disastrous vulnerabilities that are specific to their organization."
With Morphisec Scout, cybersecurity professionals have the ability to:
- Gain the value of vulnerability management without needing to add extra agents or tax their endpoints.
- Prioritize and personalize vulnerabilities based on the company's software application usage, enabling them to patch the vulnerabilities with the greatest risk and better manage their investments.
- Manage investments by ensuring applications with the most security value are patched and unexploitable.
"Morphisec's unique zero-trust approach to proactive prevention during runtime has proven to be a key differentiator for us," added Schmeidler. "Morphisec Scout complements our already impressive suite of products by adding another vital preventative layer for our customers across 8 million endpoints and positioning them to simply and automatically thwart an ever increasing number of sophisticated cyberattacks."
To learn more about how Morphisec Scout provides crucial endpoint and server protection for any business, visit https://www.morphisec.com/products/ or stop by the Morphisec booth (#1767) at Black Hat USA.
About Morphisec
Morphisec is the world leader in providing advanced security solutions for midsize to small enterprises around the globe. The company's security products simplify and automatically block modern attacks from the endpoint to the cloud. Unlike traditional security solutions relying on human intervention, Morphisec delivers operationally simple, proactive prevention. This approach protects businesses around the globe with limited security resources and training from the most dangerous and sophisticated cyber attacks.
