DORAL, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mosaic Tile Outlet announces a large-scale expansion of their e-commerce offering. The brand's e-commerce portal, which was launched in 2019 for consumers, will now also be offering online sales to wholesale customers across the U.S from April 2021.
Business customers will be able to login to the e-commerce portal as wholesalers and easily place bulk orders for a wide variety of premium mosaic tiles, including pool tiles, peel and stick backsplashes, bathroom tiles, fireplace tiles and cement tiles. The products on the portal are usefully categorized by material, application, type, size, color, pattern, finish, and style, helping buyers narrow down their search for the desired variety with ease. All business customers, as with consumers, are entitled to free delivery with every order.
"Right from the launch of our retail e-commerce portal in 2019, we have been receiving overwhelming orders from our customers from across the United States and abroad. This e-commerce expansion allows us to offer the same premium service to businesses such as wholesalers, resellers, developers, architects, interior designers, engineers, and contractors," said Leonardo Villalobos, Director of E-commerce at Mosaic Tile Outlet.
He further added, "Looking forward, we're in the process of updating and upgrading our e-commerce platform to make it even more user-friendly and more informative. Combined with our plans to develop a new range of products, this will allow us to continue adding beauty and value to our customers' kitchens, pools, and bathrooms."
Mosaic Tile Outlet has earned a reputation for quality in the marketplace. This is down to having a strong team of dedicated Quality Assurance professionals, who painstakingly make sure every product is defect-free and always crafted to the highest of standards customers expect.
About Mosaic Tile Outlet:
The story of Mosaic Tile Outlet began two decades ago as a manufacturer and wholesaler of a high-quality selection of mosaic tile products. Serving both consumers and businesses, the brand takes pride in delivering countless varieties of premium products at an affordable price. Learn more about Mosaic Tile Outlet from their website.
