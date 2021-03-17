LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertebrae, the technology leader in 3D & augmented reality (AR) solutions for retail, today announced that it is partnering with New York eyewear institution and global fashion brand MOSCOT to deliver seamless virtual try-on experiences for the company's timeless eyewear.
Through Vertebrae, MOSCOT now offers high-quality 3D & AR-enabled visualizations at accurate size and scale for several popular styles of glasses, allowing shoppers to see how the iconic frames will fit on their face, examine materials and details close up, and more easily determine which styles, colors and sizes are right for them. The new capabilities are entirely web-based and can be accessed online on web and mobile, as well as through QR codes placed in shop windows and throughout the shop. The technology is built from the ground up to provide the information needed to choose the right frame with confidence, and conversion rates have increased up to 135% with revenue per visit lift upwards of 174% for shoppers who engage with the 3D & virtual try-on experiences.
"This launch comes at a time that feels especially relevant for our brand as we build on a heritage of over 106 years of eyewear excellence to create new ways to reach and engage our community," said Zack Moscot, Chief Design Officer at MOSCOT. "Vertebrae shares our commitment to quality and excellence, and it was an easy decision to partner with their team to manage and deploy 3D and AR in keeping with the service we have offered to our clients for over a century. Our initial results are strong, and we are excited about extending our implementation to bring our timeless style and extraordinary quality to life for digital shoppers. As a generational family business, we are dedicated to providing a memorable and seamless omni-channel experience for all of our customers whether they are shopping with us in-person or online."
Innovative Virtual Try-On: At Home, On the Street, In the Shop
The web-based 3D viewer and virtual try-on experience is currently available for the LEMTOSH, LEMTOSH SUN, LEMTOSH Black with Custom Made Tints™, MILTZEN, MILTZEN SUN, GELT, and ZOLMAN product lines. Shoppers visiting MOSCOT product pages from their mobile or desktop browser can choose to view a 3D model of one of these popular styles and closely examine it from every angle. From there, the shopper can tap 'Virtual Try-On' and see a true-to-size virtual image of the eyeglasses projected onto their head and dynamically mapped to the proportions of their individual facial features. The virtual eyeglasses can be tried on in all sizes and colors, and there is no app download required.
MOSCOT is also widely deploying QR codes to help shoppers easily access the 3D and virtual try-on experiences from their mobile devices. The QR codes are displayed to all desktop users and are also being used in MOSCOT's shop windows as a visual merchandising tool.
"MOSCOT is re-thinking the role of the shop window in 2021 and using AR to bring the shop into the street," said Vertebrae CEO Vince Cacace. "The use of QR codes has exploded during the pandemic, and MOSCOT is smart to take advantage of their popularity to reimagine the digital shopping experience for online shoppers as well as people walking by or visiting their shops."
The 3D & AR capabilities are fully functional on desktop devices using Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge and on all mobile devices using Google Chrome and Apple Safari. Due to the front-facing camera technology, the fit is best and true to size on iPhone X or newer or iPad Pro 2018 or newer.
About MOSCOT
MOSCOT is a five-generation family-owned New York City heritage eyewear brand renowned worldwide for its iconic eyewear. The MOSCOT optical roots were first planted in America by Great Great Grandfather and family patriarch, Hyman Moscot, who arrived from Eastern Europe via Ellis Island in 1899. Hyman began selling ready-made eyeglasses from a pushcart on Orchard Street on Manhattan's famed Lower East Side.
Now, over a century later, MOSCOT is a New York City institution that infuses its unmistakably refined, downtown aesthetic with over 100 years of eyewear expertise and unparalleled craftsmanship to create its timeless eyewear. While now recognized as a global fashion brand with 16 Shops around the world, MOSCOT remains, at heart, a neighborhood optical Shop.
About Vertebrae
Vertebrae is the leading provider of 3D & augmented reality (AR) commerce solutions for the world's largest brands including adidas, Coach, David's Bridal, Facebook, Microsoft, Toyota, Yeti, Herschel Supply Co. and more. Founded with the vision of making the online shopping experience more like real life, Vertebrae's technology enables web-based 3D & AR product visualization and try-on experiences that drive engagement and sales. The company's award-winning immersive commerce platform and unparalleled expertise in enterprise eCommerce and 3D and AR ensure that the process of 3D asset creation, management, deployment, and reporting is fast and easy for retailers of all sizes. Vertebrae is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Austin. For more information, visit https://www.vertebrae.com.
