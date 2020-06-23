HONG KONG, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQL Server is the most popular database management system in Windows and is trusted by businesses throughout world. However, it is also one of the most vulnerable to corruption, and the build-in commands are ineffective at repairing many corrupt and damaged files. According to a recent Backblaze study, nearly half (46%) of people experience data loss each year from hardware malfunctions, human error, software corruption and malicious malware and viruses, which puts virtually every company at risk. For businesses with large databases in particular, the recovery process can be extremely time consuming and costly. DataNumen SQL Recovery changes that.
DataNumen SQL Recovery is the leading SQL Server recovery tool in the world and boasts the industry's highest recovery rate (92.6%). It can repair corrupt or damaged MDF and NDF databases including damage caused by various errors or incidences. The software automatically analyzes source files for inconsistencies and recovers the tables, records, and all other objects inside it.
The newest version, DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.0, offers three significant upgrades:
- Improved recovery rate
- Improved recovery speed
- Eliminate useless objects.
"For some cases, such as huge databases larger than 10GB (which is normal for businesses), the recovery rate has increased by 200% to 300%," explained Alan Chen, Chairman & President of DataNumen, Inc. "The recovery speed for these large databases has also increased by as much as 500%. Plus, we have eliminated the recovery of useless objects to reduce end user confusion. The result is an upgraded product that is the most powerful and effective recovery tool for corrupt SQL Server databases on the market."
The program can quickly process files as big as 16 terabytes all with a simple click from any Window's device. Plus, the company's100% satisfaction guarantee means users get a full refund if another application is able to recover more data from a database than DataNumen SQL Recovery can.
DataNumen SQL Recovery supports multiple database formats including SQL Server 2005 to 2019.
About the Company:
Founded in 2001, DataNumen, Inc. is an industry leader in data recovery software and technology.
Media Contact:
Alan Chen
DataNumen, Inc.
26/F., Beautiful Group Tower
Suite 791, 77 Connaught Road
Hong Kong
Email: 242006@email4pr.com
Phone: +1-800-599-0398
Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/