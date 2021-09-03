ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BitBoy Crypto announces a noteworthy milestone today: they reached 5 million followers across all of their social media channels (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, & TikTok). Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on expanding the reach of the crypto community. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become the most popular and one of the most recognized news sources for the latest updates on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
BitBoy Crypto is the go-to resource especially for Ethereum and other altcoins, delivering daily content on the latest crypto news, project reviews, and cryptocurrency trading advice with an in-studio, high-quality viewer experience that includes a rundown graphic of upcoming talking points, akin to something you'd see on ESPN.
BitBoy Crypto Founder Ben Armstrong commented, "When I started this channel three years ago, my mission was to simply be the resource I didn't have when I got started in cryptocurrency. Crypto changed my life: it gave me financial freedom, allowed me to provide for my family, and presented a path for me to start my own business with an amazing team, and have fun along the way. Ultimately, my mission was to help educate people in this space so they could achieve their personal goals. Fortunately, I have been able to do that and help more people than I could have ever imagined possible, thanks to the Bitsquad. I'm looking forward to continuing to provide value for my followers and am excited to announce some other major ways we'll be furthering the BitBoy Crypto mission in the months to come!"
To celebrate and thank the community for surpassing the 5 million follower mark, BitBoy Crypto gave away 5 ETH & $4,000 in other crypto prizes, with the winners announced on their YouTube channel.
BitBoy Crypto receives more than 180 million monthly impressions with over 22 million hours watched across all platforms in the last year. In 5 months, from January to May, BitBoy's total follower count increased by 403%—a true testament to the wide-sweeping passion and emergence of the crypto industry, with BitBoy crypto leading the pack.
About BitBoy Crypto
Ben Armstrong of BitBoy Crypto is an investor, crypto influencer, and thought leader. Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on expanding the reach of the crypto community. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized news channels for the latest updates on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Over the last two years, the BitBoy Crypto brand has expanded to include a separate news division. BitBoyCrypto.com is a website dedicated to educating and informing the public on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. BitBoyCrypto.com features exclusive stories that provide a different perspective on the news than many readers get from traditional crypto news sources.
