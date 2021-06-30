KUOPIO, Finland, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LightningChart® has been the pioneer in developing high-performance charting libraries for NET and JavaScript. Recently, LightningChart® just released the newest version for .NET, its version 10.1.1 achieves what other commercial and open-sourced charting libraries cannot do regarding real-time and high-performance data visualization using an extremely low consumption of device resources.
The LightningChart® team based in Kuopio, Finland has been able to launch this unbeatable version 10.1.1 which represents a major breakthrough for the scientific data visualization industry.
Some of the benefits and improvements the new LightningChart .NET version encompasses are the enhanced real-time data monitoring with an extraordinarily high rendering rate, the innovative new data series SampleDataBlockSeries designed for real-time applications, and to the low resource consumption.
-High Performance Improvements
When referring to real-time visualization, LightningChart® for .NET has been able to augment its rendering scope and hits 16 billion data points in real-time using a mid-level desktop device. Moreover, LightningChart® .NET improves the front-end user experience by producing a smoother scrolling and sweeping real-time experience on screens with thousands of lines, even when dozens of them run simultaneously. Learn more about the performance results https://www.arction.com/news/lightningchart-net-version-10-1-1/
As mentioned, SampleDataBlockSeries is one of the major innovations of the new version 10.1.1, which provides up to 860% less memory consumption and a 5100% decrement in CPU overhead. That's just too much improvement! But in simple words, what this means for the end-user is that data will be shown on screens with a more consistent flow and therefore a smoother visualization. An extremely powerful series type can be used in applications such as medical monitoring, industrial applications, and vibration analysis.
Moreover, the resource consumption when zooming and panning heatmaps is up to 100 times faster and has decreased its CPU load from an 80% to 20%.
-Further Improvements
Additionally, the 10.1 version introduces two technical indicators for trading charts which are Stochastic Oscillator, used for security closing price comparison over a period of time, and Money Flow Index, used for stock price trend analysis.
Learn more about LightningChart® .NET. https://www.arction.com/lightningchart-ultimate-sdk/
"LightningChart® is a trademark from Arction Ltd., a pioneer in high-performance charting controls who introduced the fastest, GPU-accelerated charts for Microsoft .NET technologies and is developed full-time by a team of Data Scientists and Software Developers since 2009. Our mission is to produce the absolute best performance charts for .NET and JavaScript for advanced applications in demanding industries."
Pasi Tuomainen – CEO & CTO
Arction Ltd.
+358 453150905
pasi.tuomainen@lightningchart.com
