TORRANCE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA (Aioi USA) has launched MOTER Technologies, Inc., a software development and data science company in Los Angeles, to leverage the organization's capabilities in the efficient use of connected car data to understand driving risk and produce insights into driving and safety. Aioi USA has been collaborating with partners in the automotive industry to take advantage of the growing body of information produced by modern vehicles, advanced sensors and next-generation safety systems to produce the most accurate analyses of how people and vehicles operate on the road and the safety of all involved.
The MOTER platform, an acronym of Mobility On The Edge in Realtime, is an edge computing data science software solution designed to extract the value of the data produced by modern vehicles through computational analysis performed on the vehicle. The data science products and insights produced on the edge are then transmitting to the MOTER data exchange cloud architecture structured to provide a many-to-many relationship between automotive companies and insurance companies with an appetite for better insight into the risks they insure. Additional applications for the MOTER data science platform include predictive maintenance, mobility fleet services, battery analysis and advanced safety system performance evaluation.
"After many years of working with data for usage-based insurance, my ultimate goal was to bring our insurance data analytics software, MOTER, to the car itself," says Kenji Fujii, CEO of MOTER Technologies. "MOTER will deliver the most efficient and effective ways to leverage connected car data, enabling broader usage and bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems."
The MOTER platform is intended to complement the software-first approach that many OEMs have been adopting. This strategy has car manufacturers focused on delivering digital products and services in addition to competing on manufacturing prowess. A key aspect of this shift is commercialization of connected car data and its many applications.
"We've developed a lot of expertise in working with the treasure trove of data produced by modern vehicles," says Craig Lozofsky, COO of MOTER Technologies. "And we know what data science insights are important to insurance companies in evaluating the safety and performance of vehicles and drivers. Effective commercialization of connected car data represents both a large challenge and an enormous opportunity."
The new company will work with automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and insurance companies to deliver on the promise of new mobility and the changes to come in transportation.
MOTER Technologies is a software and data science company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems. The insurtech company continues research and development begun within its parent organization, with a focus on commercialization of connected car data and development of new insurance products and services in collaboration with OEMs, Tier 1s, insurance companies and new mobility fleets. http://www.moter.ai
Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA is a data-science focused US insurtech subsidiary of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. that is bringing data-driven insurance products and insights to the world of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric) transportation solutions. Aioi USA works with fleets, OEMs, insurance carriers and advanced technology organizations to leverage the potential of data produced by modern vehicles to better understand risk and safety. http://www.aioi-usa.com
