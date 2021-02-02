DENVER, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motili, a leading property and HVAC technology company, today announced effective immediately the company will begin offering the availability of Clean Comfort ® indoor air quality (IAQ) products with every installation and repair job at multifamily, tenant occupied properties.
Motili's decision to offer Clean Comfort IAQ products is in response to growing industry need. Tenant demand for indoor air quality purification and products has increased significantly in 2020, partly due to the global pandemic. Motili is offering pleated air filters, media air cleaners, and air handler purification coils in an effort to improve filtration and purification of the indoor air.
"Through a combination of UV light, which can help reduce airborne pollutants, and appropriate air filters, customers may achieve improved indoor air quality," said Jonathan Cramer, Product Manager, Clean Comfort. "We are pleased Motili has joined the effort in supplying these important IAQ products to customers."
Poor indoor air quality can cause a variety of harmful effects to a home, its occupants and its contents. An overly humid indoor environment can lead to mold growth, mildew, and staining. An indoor environment that is too dry can crack drywall and plaster.
"Indoor air quality is becoming top of mind with building owners and residents alike," said Matthew Sallee, VP Business Development, Motili. "Providing clean air in apartments and homes requires a variety of solutions and we're pleased to be working with Clean Comfort and our clients to improve the indoor air environment."
Motili brings contractors, operations teams, and the industry's most advanced property management technology platform together to assess and complete HVAC work requests from start to finish. Motili automatically schedules, dispatches, manages and invoices job requests and its predictive analytics improves budgeting accuracy by predicting product life cycle. Motili leverages its nationwide network of over 2,000 contractors and 1,000 distribution centers to provide HVAC and hot water services, across the US, to customers large and small.
About Motili
Motili's technology platform allows property managers, owners and investors to easily manage repair and replacement jobs. Motili handles all aspects of the job from scheduling to ordering equipment to invoicing, making Motili the single point of contact for all property maintenance and equipment replacement.
Visit: http://www.motili.com to learn more.
About Clean Comfort ® Indoor Air Essentials
Easily installed in new or existing heating and cooling systems, Clean Comfort whole-home solutions work invisibly, silently and automatically to treat the air in your entire home. Clean Comfort products include filtration, purification, ventilation, humidification and dehumidification. Clean Comfort is part of Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P. For more information, visit http://www.CleanComfort.com.
