Latest version of Lot Metrix boasts numerous enhancements to improve workflows, provide real-time interactive dashboards of the dealership, and complete mobile functionality.
MAITLAND, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motility Software Solutions today announced a new version of Lot Metrix, a location-based inventory management platform that revolutionizes RV dealerships with multiple locations and profit centers.
"When we acquired Lot Metrix, we promised to bring additional resources and tools to existing customers while enhancing Motility's dealer management solutions," said Motility CEO Brad Rogers. "The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from our current customer base, and we have some very exciting things coming in the next six months."
Lot Metrix 2.0 boasts numerous benefits:
- Intuitive User Experience: Provides a more intuitive workflow, increases system stability, and provides enhanced filtering/sorting to users allowing them to locate units quicker.
- Enriched Data and Interactive Lot Views: Real-time, dashboard of the entire dealership that gives you a birds-eye-view of active units, open assignments, and the number of issues created on the lot.
- Robust Mobile Capabilities: Full application functionality is now accessible through any mobile device including a new, native Apple application.
- Introduces Lot Transfers: Easily transfer units between profit centers for deeper tracking capabilities.
- Streamlines Productivity: Assign units to an individual or multiple drivers.
Motility is working on more enhancements to Lot Metrix and expects those to be released later this quarter.
"Users can expect deepened integrations with our Motility DMS, lot customizations, porter specific features, auto-deactivation of units, and enhanced inventory reporting," said Rogers. "These features have been highly requested, and we're excited to deliver on these promises to provide enhanced value to our customers."
To learn more about Lot Metrix, Motility offers a 2-week free trial. Dealers who complete a trial and decide to move forward with Lot Metrix are eligible for their first month free. Offer valid until May 6, 2022. Lot Metrix and MotilityAnywhere will be featured at the PRVN Annual Meeting April 12-14, 2022 in Henderson, NV and will be speaking on April 13 at 4:38 pm in the Milan Ballroom. Stop by and see a demo at the booth!
About Motility Software Solutions
For over 36 years, Motility remains committed to providing best-in-class dealer management software (DMS) to over 7,000 users and 800 rooftops. Motility's comprehensive software delivers an end-to-end solution to increase the efficiency of every critical function in a dealership, including inventory management, CRM, quoting, accounting, payroll and service scheduling, and more. Visit motilitysoftware.com to learn more.
