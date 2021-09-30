MAITLAND, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motility Software, a leader in end-to-end dealer management solutions, today announced the launch of MotilityAnywhere. The new web-based offering is revolutionary in the DMS space and provides enhanced visibility and greater efficiency for specialty dealers across the country.
In today's unpredictable business landscape, dealerships have been forced to transform operational processes to ensure they make the most of every transaction while simultaneously juggling a spike in service and warranty work. With a full range of solutions, Motility is now the only provider in the market with the flexibility to help dealers grow and evolve with on-demand access to the information and insights that matter most. Dealers can now connect from anywhere, at any time and effortlessly bridge the gap between departments.
"Dealers across the country put their customers first and so do we," said Motility CEO Brad Rogers. "We've been around long enough to see the trends and cycles change in the RV market and our customers asked for a more scalable way to do business. Working alongside our customers, we built MotilityAnywhere based on their ideas and feedback."
MotilityAnywhere boasts a robust feature set with integrated data and workflows across the dealership:
- CRM: Keep up with customers from the dotted line to the bottom line.
- Inventory Management: Up-to-date inventory for parts and units.
- Accounting: Easily maintain the books and reduce double entry.
- Enhanced Customer Service: Better, quality service.
- Deal Desking: Close deals faster and keep negotiations manageable and focused.
- Finance & Insurance: Improve compliance and eliminate manual processes.
- Rentals: Understand rental inventory while simultaneously streamlining orders.
- Business Intelligence: Intelligently measure orders, financials, and communication to performance and gain insight into the things that matter most.
"This is an exciting time for Motility and the first step to modernizing workflows in our industry," said Rogers. "This new platform allows us to innovate faster and deliver cutting edge technology to our customers."
Motility will be featuring MotilityAnywhere in booth 507 at the Annual RV Dealers Convention November 8-12, 2021 in Paris, Las Vegas. November 9 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am PT, Motility will also be speaking on "Big Buying Mistakes to Avoid When Shopping for a DMS" in the Chablis room at the event. For more details about MotilityAnywhere, stop the booth at RVDA or visit motilitysoftware.com/motilityanywhere.
About Motility Software Solutions
For over 36 years, Motility remains committed to providing best-in-class dealer management software (DMS) to over 7,000 users and 800 rooftops. Motility's comprehensive software delivers an end-to-end solution to increase the efficiency for every critical function in a dealership, including inventory management, CRM, quoting, accounting, payroll and service scheduling, and more. Visit motilitysoftware.com to learn more.
