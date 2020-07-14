FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company delivering all-electric chassis with a proven software platform for the electrification of medium-duty trucks and buses, announced the deployment of its first electric trolley with the Town of Estes Park in Colorado, with one more planned. The Town operates a free shuttle service during the peak summer tourism season and for several special annual events. Motiv supplied its Ford eQVM approved EPIC F-53 chassis, and worked with Hometown Trolley who designed and built the custom body. With a capacity for 24 passengers and designed to hold enough battery charge for eight hours of service, trolleys electrified by Motiv are ideal for people moving services with predictable routes.
A small socially distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on July 1st and included masked Town staff and officials, including Mayor Wendy Koenig, who remarked that the two trolleys would save 3,456 gallons of fuel over one season. Given a 10K annual mile usage with 104 miles per day, by switching from gasoline to electric, they estimate a 30-metric ton C02 reduction.
"Deploying an electric trolley in Estes Park, on the base of the Rocky Mountain National Park, sends a clear message: we care about sustainability, air quality and the health of our community," said Vanessa Solesbee, CAPP, Parking & Transit Manager, Town of Estes Park. "We are pleased to partner with Motiv Power Systems, who's delivered on their mission to free fleets from fossil fuels by providing many fleets electric versions of their vehicles, and today our first electric trolley. We hope this is the first of many electric vehicles for our community, setting an example for others to follow."
Even as COVID-19 significantly slowed the travel industry, tourism's carbon impact is undeniable, especially in the transportation sector. Motiv's electric trolleys offer zero tailpipe emissions and reduce operation and maintenance costs by up to 85 percent, resulting in a significantly lower total cost of operation over the vehicle's life.
"Not only is the Town of Estes realizing their sustainability goals with this beneficial application, but the unique design of the vehicle offers one of a kind views of the park and local terrain," said Matt O'Leary, Motiv Chairman and CEO. "Motiv partners with each customer from start to finish, including finding funding, navigating charging infrastructure, and coordinating with partners to make sure every detail of the project is seamless. This approach helped Estes Park focus on what they do best, showcasing the beauty of the region while at the same time improving air quality."
Today's municipal and commercial fleets are embracing electric vehicles (EVs) over their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts for benefits such as O&M cost savings, compliance with upcoming mandates, improved driver experience, and clean air in the communities they serve. These deployments are ideal applications for EVs, with repeatable routes and predictable overnight depot charging. Motiv works with leading fleet operators to help them meet their sustainability and business goals.
About Motiv Power Systems
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is a leading provider of proven technology to electrify medium-duty trucks and buses. Their commitment to freeing fleets from fossil fuels provides fleets a seamless pathway to electrification. Motiv's proven EV technology is Ford eQVM-approved, CARB-certified, uses proven BMW passenger car batteries and is available for many configurations including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. Motiv has over 100 vehicles on the road, operating at over 99% uptime, and more than one million miles logged among several of the largest fleets in North America. Motiv's adaptable technology solutions offer fleets up to 85% operation and maintenance cost savings as well as provide operators with a healthier, smoother, and quieter driving experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information and career opportunities, please visit www.motivps.com.
