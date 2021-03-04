TORONTO, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that Motor City Community Credit Union (http://www.mcccu.com) has selected Doxim Self-Service Account and Loan Origination, a further step towards creating a true omnichannel experience for Motor City members.
The market leading self-service solution from Doxim will enable a complete, end-to-end digital account opening and loan origination process, right from ID verification to funding and creation of the account in core banking platforms. It integrates seamlessly with Doxim User-Assisted Loan Origination, which is a core component of the credit union's existing technology stack.
"Providing more digital channels was already on our roadmap, but with the onset of the global pandemic, we felt an additional urgency to invest in innovative, reliable ways for members and prospective members to do business with our credit union remotely," explained Matt Hébert, Manager of Innovation at Motor City. "We selected Doxim's solution because it offers a unique level of interoperability and a seamless integration between user-assisted and self-service channels, a core capability in maintaining our high touch approach to member relationships."
In addition, a key requirement for Motor City, is the ability for members to begin an application on one channel and switch seamlessly to another to complete the process. "We want the user-assisted service to fully support the self-service process. Doxim's solution incorporates smart features, such as business messaging, which enables Motor City representatives to identify an abandoned application, send a message to the member or prospective member from the platform, and assist in completing the application."
"We're very excited to expand our relationship with Motor City, which has been a valued Doxim client for many years now," indicated Doxim VP for Payments and CEM Sean Kennelly. "The Motor City team have expressed interest in sharing ideas and helping to innovate the solution going forward, and we look forward to bringing our digital engagement vision and expertise to the partnership."
About Motor City Community Credit Union
For over 80 years, Motor City Community Credit Union has provided full financial services to Windsor and Essex County. Truly, a credit union built from the ground up beginning with Printers Industrial Credit Union in 1938, Motor City has stayed true to the values of co-operative banking and the credit union system in our community and continues to grow and service over 13,000 members with technology, products and services our members have come to expect. Local decision-making and putting people before profits remains a priority for Motor City Community Credit Union, now and into the future.
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.
Media Contact
Susan Henry, Doxim, 905-475-9876, shenry@doxim.com
Becky Langlois, Motor City Community Credit Union, 226-826-1509, beckyl@mcccu.com
SOURCE Doxim