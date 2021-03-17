ARLINGTON, Va., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotoRefi, an auto fintech startup on a mission to help people save money on their auto loans, has announced its new expanded headquarters, as well as the addition of three senior executives to its management team.
Previously based in Arlington, VA, MotoRefi has signed a lease for a modern 22,000 square foot space in downtown Washington, D.C. The decision to relocate to a larger headquarters was due in part to the growth of its team.
Joining MotoRefi are Dan Morrison as VP of Product, Aaron Fagan as Senior Director of Analytics, and Casey Clare Fraser as executive level Chief of Staff. The hiring announcement, which comes on the heels of MotoRefi's $10M Series A1 fundraise, is an indicator of the company's increasing ability to attract top talent as it continues to experience rapid growth coming out of their fundraise.
Dan Morrison comes from Arlington, VA-based LiveSafe, where he was a Senior Product Director focused on shipping next generation preventative intelligence solutions, fueling 4x revenue growth over 3 years. Following LiveSafe's exit, he served as a Vice President in the acquiring company, driving LiveSafe's continued product strategy and roadmap.
Aaron Fagan, formerly an analytics and strategy leader at Uber, advised company executives on topics ranging from capital allocation to multi-year growth strategies during his six-year tenure. Fagan joins the MotoRefi community along with notable Uber alumni including board member Rachel Holt, COO Eric Stradley, and investor Billy Guernier.
Fraser will join MotoRefi as executive level Chief of Staff, previously holding a similar role at Washington, D.C.-based Optoro.
"We couldn't be more excited to add these talented executives to our management team," said MotoRefi CEO Kevin Bennett. "This investment in senior, high-caliber talent showcases our commitment to rapid growth and building a world-class, mission-driven fintech company. Each of these individuals bring a unique, critically important skill set that will prepare MotoRefi for the next phase in our journey."
With its new central D.C.-based office, MotoRefi intends to continue hiring locally, and plans to open the new office for its staff later this year.
About MotoRefi
MotoRefi believes refinancing your auto loan should be a simple, transparent process. Through our partnerships with trusted lenders, like credit unions and community banks, we bring customers great rates and lower monthly payments, ultimately saving customers an average of $100 per month on their car payments. MotoRefi, incubated by QED Investors, is backed by Moderne Ventures, Accomplice, Link Ventures, Motley Fool, CMFG Ventures (part of CUNA Mutual Group), Gaingels, FireBolt Ventures, and others.
