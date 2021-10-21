LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced that Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo Company, has been selected as winner of the "Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year" award in the fifth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program.
Security is at the heart of the product lifecycle at Motorola. With ThinkShield for mobile, Motorola is providing 360° business-grade protection to enterprise customers, starting with built-in security features from its trusted supply chain, adding in a chain of trust with hardware and a Clean OS, and delivering advanced security and manageability through optional AI-based solutions like Moto Threat Defense by Zimperium and moto OEM config.
"We are honored that Motorola's ThinkShield for mobile has been selected as the 'Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year' by a panel of independent experts given our track record of delivering meaningful innovation across both hardware and software experiences," said Sudhir Chadaga, Chief Strategy Officer, Motorola. "With ThinkShield for mobile, we are giving our customers the peace of mind that their devices are protected with a comprehensive security and device management solution that provides enhanced built-in security as well as advanced AI-based threat defense from our Moto Threat Defense by Zimperium."
The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.
"Smartphones are at the core of our business and personal lives and both companies and individuals need added security on their devices that can help protect their sensitive data and guard against online and identity-based threats. This is even more critical as our phones are used in remote working environments," stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "Motorola is tackling this need head-on, delivering a 'breakthrough' portfolio of security features and solutions that are business-grade, but non-business users also benefit from the protection they provide as well. Congratulations to Motorola on being the clear choice for the 'Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year' award."
To learn more about Thinkshield for mobile, visit: motorola.com/us/thinkshield.
