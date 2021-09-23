SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Mountain View, CA has introduced a public-facing records requests portal that allows citizens to digitally submit FOIA requests to the City. The adoption of NextRequest's leading FOIA software will aid in clear and open communication between the City and citizens.
"We're happy to partner with NextRequest to provide individuals with improved access to public records," says Heather Glaser, City Clerk of the City of Mountain View.
Mountain View is the latest Silicon Valley city to adopt the NextRequest records request management platform. The City receives over 300 requests per year and was in need of a reliable solution that allowed for better tracking, transparency, and functionality with records requests managed all in one-place. The City Clerk's office as well as the Police Department and other city departments will use the NextRequest software.
"I am thrilled that Mountain View has implemented our FOIA management platform," explains Reed Duecy-Gibbs, CEO of NextRequest, "The use of our platform will fortify Mountain View's commitment to transparency and will strengthen its already stellar standing as a leader in civic innovation."
As the leading provider of records request management and archiving software in the public sector, NextRequest enables local and state governments, law enforcement agencies, and special districts throughout the country to save time, increase compliance, and decrease costs associated with record request management.
Visit the City of Mountain View's NextRequest portal at https://cityofmountainviewca.nextrequest.com/
