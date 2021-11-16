SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Movella™ announced today the appointment of Stuart Huizinga, Brent Lang, and Patty Ross to the Movella Board of Directors.
"We are pleased to welcome Stuart, Brent, and Patty to the Movella Board," said Ben Lee, Movella CEO. "Their deep experience in SaaS business models, health & sports markets and strong regulatory oversight will be invaluable to Movella as we enter our next stage of growth and pursue our mission to bring meaning to movement."
Stuart Huizinga has served as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) since April 2015. Mr. Huizinga also currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Apollo Neuroscience, Inc., a wearable therapeutic device company. Mr. Huizinga has also served as CFO of ACME Technologies, CFO of Sun Basket, and SVP and CFO at eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH), taking the company public in 2006. Before eHealth, Mr. Huizinga was a partner at Arthur Andersen LLP in the firm's audit business unit.
Brent Lang has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a board member of Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) since June 2013. Since joining the company in 2001, Mr. Lang has played a pivotal role in transforming Vocera from a start-up to a publicly-traded corporation with approximately 700 employees. Before joining Vocera, Mr. Lang was the Senior Director of Marketing at 3Com Corporation, where he helped found the home networking division, and managed the rapid growth of the Fast Ethernet network interface card business.
Patricia (Patty) Ross currently serves as Founder and Principal of PMR Consulting, LLC, a management consulting company. Ms. Ross served as Executive Advisor at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and held numerous positions at Nike (NYSE: NKE), including Vice President in Global Operations, Technology, and Innovation. Prior to Nike, Ms. Ross served as Business Manager of Global Sales at Sequent Computer Systems Inc. Ms. Ross also serves on the boards of directors of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) and MMC Corp.
About Movella
Movella™ is a full-stack hardware, software, and data analytics company created by the consolidation of mCube, Xsens, and Kinduct. Movella is a global innovator of advanced technologies and products that sense, capture and analyze all aspects of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, sports, health, and industrial markets by capturing and transforming movement data into meaningful and actionable insights. Working with the leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, NBC Universal, Netflix, Daimler, Siemens, and over 500 sports teams, we are creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, visit https://www.movella.com.
