NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Movencorp Inc, offering flexible and innovative, data-driven solutions to financial institutions and fintechs globally and Q2, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today their joint presentation at the Wolfe FinTech Forum on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. EST.
Bryan Clagett, Moven Chief Revenue Officer will be joined by Rahm McDaniel, Q2 VP of Strategic Solutions, as they discuss their recent partnership and its ability to enable main street financial institutions to stand up their own challenger bank brand in just a matter of weeks. Watch the presentation live at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2169421517186084364. The replay will be available on moven.com after the live broadcast.
About Moven
Moven has been a leader in providing innovative technology solutions to financial institutions for over a decade. Partners have relied on Moven's patented data-driven Financial Wellness® platform to deliver real-time insights into their customers, resulting in reduced attrition, increased engagement, and revenue enhancement opportunities. Offering three unique delivery options, Moven is well positioned to support customized models exclusive to the needs of individual financial institutions. To learn more, visit moven.com.
About Q2
Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solutions, Q2 enables partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.
Media Contact
Monika Pollick, Moven, 201-463-7580, monika@moven.com
