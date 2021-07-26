SEATTLE , July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a leading enterprise platform for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage online retail advertising, today announced the release of their 2021 Q2 CPC Report showcasing insights and growth around Amazon Advertising. The report found that Amazon's decision to move Prime Day to June seemed to pay off, with ad spend increasing dramatically in Q2.
Pacvue's 2021 Q2 CPC Report reveals how a variety of advertising metrics have performed through the second quarter of 2021. The report shows that advertisers spent heavily on Prime Day, despite a moderate increase in CPC from higher competition within the advertising ecosystem. ROAS was relatively flat in its slight decline.
"This is now the second year in a row that Prime Day was moved from its traditional July timeframe, but the data shows that it was a resounding success for Amazon," said Melissa Burdick, president of Pacvue. "Sponsored Brand ad spend increased by a whopping 82%, meaning that Amazon's new formats for Brand advertising have resonated with advertisers. We will likely continue to see more higher-funnel brand advertisements on online marketplaces throughout the rest of the year."
Key 2021 Amazon Q2 CPC Report findings:
- Amazon's decision to move Prime Day to June seemed to pay off, with ad spend increasing dramatically in Q2.
- Ad spend increased 38% year-over-year for Sponsored Products and 82% year-over-year for Sponsored Brands in Q2 2021.
- Due to increased competition, CPCs for Sponsored Products increased 36% year-over-year. Sponsored Brands saw a smaller increase of 18%, likely due to the fact that Amazon has greatly increased placements for Sponsored Brand ads, including new placements on the product detail page.
- While ROAS was relatively flat quarter-over-quarter, it has continued its declining trend, down 10% year-over-year for Sponsored Products and down 26% year-over-year for Sponsored Brands.
- "Mothers' Day gifts" returned as the number one search term on Amazon in May 2021, after being knocked down to number five after "face mask"; "Clorox wipes"; "hand sanitizer"; and "toilet paper" in May 2020.
- The Patio, Lawn & Garden category saw the largest increase in ad spend in Q2 this year, up 175% quarter-over-quarter and up 100% year-over-year.
The report insights are sourced from Pacvue's proprietary Amazon keyword tracking database, which includes data from hundreds of advertisers across small, mid-sized, and large brands and every major product category. To gain access to the full report, click here.
Recently, Pacvue launched programmatic support for Amazon DSP, allowing advertisers to manage their Amazon DSP campaigns directly in Pacvue, taking advantage of the intelligent automation features, bid optimization, and robust reporting tools that brands and agencies alike have come to depend on from Pacvue. By combining holistic performance insights in a single experience and surfacing recommended actions, advertisers can save time managing campaigns, while building a robust strategy to meet their unique business objectives.
Enabling campaign management for Amazon DSP furthers Pacvue's vision of providing a holistic solution for advertising, marketing automation, and retail intelligence to help brands grow online. Amazon DSP complements the Amazon Advertising offerings that Pacvue already supports, as well as additional retail channels, including Walmart, Instacart, Target, and eBay. For more information about Pacvue and to demo the platform, visit http://www.Pacvue.com.
About Pacvue:
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise platform for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage their eCommerce advertising. Combining the power of holistic performance data with the tools needed to take recommended actions, marketers use Pacvue to programmatically manage their campaigns on Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces in order to lower costs, grow share of voice, and increase sales. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue is the leader in competitive insights, flexible reporting, and intelligent automation, and is consistently first-to-market, empowering marketers to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit http://www.Pacvue.com.
