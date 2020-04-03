ARMONK, N.Y., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movius, an emerging global leader in cloud-based secure mobile communications software, will host its MultiLine application on the IBM (NYSE: IBM) public cloud. This helps them meet critical demand for business communications continuity as enterprises migrate their mobile communication needs to the cloud, while still addressing their regulatory and data protection needs.
As global events dramatically reshape work environments, organizations are strategizing how to organize remote teams to be productive while also adhering to security, compliance and data protection guidelines. Movius' MultiLine solution allows organizations to address this need, especially as highly regulated industries shift more employees to work-from-home environments. The MultiLine application allows users to deploy and control a second phone line – with a dedicated business phone number – on any device and carrier. The service can capture and archive all voice and text conversations to help meet their compliance requirements. As an example, to meet European Union requirements for capturing all business-related calls, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland chose MultiLine to deploy across its wealth advisors with the goal of zero disruption in client service. Additionally, by hosting the solution on IBM public cloud, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland can benefit from the industry's most secure and open public cloud for business.
"One of the reasons for choosing MultiLine is that we believe the regulator would be quite satisfied with how robust it is compared to some of the other options," said David Mitchell, CTO, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland. "The real value comes from being able to demonstrate quickly, easily and obviously that you are addressing your requirements."
By hosting its app on IBM's public cloud, Movius is allowing companies to work remotely while still supporting their regulatory and data protection needs for specific industries and countries. IBM public cloud delivers enterprise-grade workload capabilities, market-leading data and app protection, and open source innovations to some of the world's largest and most complex enterprises as they protect sensitive data.
Movius is part of the IBM Public Cloud Ecosystem, a new initiative to support global system integrators (GSIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) to help clients modernize and transform mission-critical workloads on the IBM public cloud.
"IBM's leadership in security has helped establish IBM public cloud as the preferred destination for businesses to run their most complex workloads," said Aki Duvvur, VP, IBM public cloud. "Movius turned to the IBM public cloud to help them meet their regulatory demands and provide a high level of protection for its clients' data, while enabling enterprises across the globe to take advantage of its MultiLine application."
