ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MovR is changing the way people move by focusing on building partnerships with the US military and corporations nationwide. The company's innovative technology has seen an increased demand for its services across North America.
MovR continues to lead the industry by providing cutting-edge technology solutions such as enhanced household goods tracking capabilities so customers know what's happening at all times during transport and delivery.
As this logistics-tech company continues to grow, MovR is optimizing the moving experience for corporate relocations throughout the United States. Through enhanced technology, MovR is poised to significantly improve the moving industry as they continue to expand partnerships nationwide.
"For anyone who has experienced a negative move, we want to change that," says Chris Nelson (CEO of MovR). Part of MovR's initiatives is to improve the transparency from point A to B with great customer service being prioritized along the way. Nelson goes on to say that "even with the current use of AI, moving will still heavily focus on the able-bodied men and women who are able to assist people relocating across the block or around the world."
With fuel prices rising and no end in sight, movers everywhere are experiencing increased prices everywhere. Couple that with a current lack of transparency in the industry, MovR is improving the overall experience through enhanced customer feedback, follow-ups, and pinpoint accuracy for where customers' most valued possessions are located.
MovR incorporates not only the best practices for the moving industry but reinforces its networks with added support from strategic partners to truly become the very best that moving has to offer.
The moving industry has an $86 billion economic impact in the US alone (Shyft Moving, 2022). Through the support of technology, key partnerships, and customer-focused service, MovR is tasked with leading the charge in improving the dire economic situation for this fragmented industry.
