WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOXFIVE, a technical advisory firm specializing in cybersecurity and information technology, today announced a partnership with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, to accelerate the speed at which companies respond to and recover from cyber-attacks. With this alliance, CrowdStrike joins MOXFIVE's Partner Ecosystem allowing MOXFIVE clients and legal counterparts to more efficiently procure CrowdStrike's Incident Response (IR) services and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform through MOXFIVE.
"This partnership enables customers to scale incident response at a time when they need it more than ever. MOXFIVE's unique Incident Management approach coupled with CrowdStrike's premier Incident Response team and industry leading Falcon platform offers victims a turnkey solution to rapidly manage, respond to, and recover from attacks," said Mike Wager, MOXFIVE founder & chief executive officer.
"Enterprise security teams are struggling to respond to today's sophisticated, widespread attacks and are turning to trusted partners for critical incident support. CrowdStrike and MOXFIVE have joined forces to provide world class IR services and technology with MOXFIVE's incident management platform, to help clients quickly contain threats, investigate incidents, and recover their endpoint systems with speed and precision. Together, we are helping clients get back to business faster and avoid costly business disruption resulting from a cyber-attack," said Justin Weissert, VP of Professional Services at CrowdStrike
The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is a transformative cloud-native solution that has established a new standard in security. Falcon is the only security solution that enables frictionless and rapid deployment at scale across all workloads and endpoints via an intelligent lightweight agent. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform spans 21 cloud modules to unify next generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and a 24/7 managed threat hunting and intelligence.
Strategic Execution at Scale
Over time, threat actors have evolved their tactics and intended outcomes. However, the approach and business model for incident response has remained largely the same despite threat actors leveraging a scalable approach of employing affiliates to execute attacks.
MOXFIVE is focused on improving the industry and IR experience through a unique Incident Management as a Platform approach. Partnerships with leading handpicked solution providers and software vendors enable MOXFIVE to deliver meaningful results through a unique combination of unbiased strategic advisory services and expert tactical execution. MOXFIVE has partners across key IT and security areas including Active Directory and Server Engineering, Multi-factor Authentication, Privileged Access Management, Network Segmentation, Incident Response, and more. This platform-based approach is transforming the incident response playbook by driving quicker resolution and increasing efficacy of complex challenges while simultaneously reducing costs, and ultimately making life easier for all parties involved.
About MOXFIVE
MOXFIVE is a specialized technical advisory firm founded to help minimize the business impact of cyber- attacks. With deep roots in incident response and corporate IT, MOXFIVE strives to be the go-to technical resource for our clients. Whether responding to an attack or hardening their environment, our Technical Advisors help organizations of all types solve their most challenging technology-related problems by providing technical expertise at scale.
Media Contact
ReseAnne Sims, MOXFIVE, +1 8327417373, reseanne.sims@moxfive.com
Charlotte Jolicoeur, Guyer Group, charlotte@guyergroup.com
SOURCE MOXFIVE